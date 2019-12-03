Israel’s Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has signed the first executive order placing economic restrictions on members of terror organizations in Israel and around the world on Tuesday, placing a limit on the ability of individuals to use their assets to promote terrorism.In a statement released by the Defense Ministry, the “targeted economic sanctions” will be an effective deterrent by placing a limit on the ability of terrorist activists to use their assets to promote and finance terrorist organization in Israel and abroad.The order signed by Bennett on Tuesday placed sanctions on Mohammad Jamil Hersh, a Hamas activist who was deported by Israel to Lebanon in 1992 and who has lived in Britain in recent years. According to Israel’s Defense Ministry, Hersh heads the Arab Human Rights Organization in the United Kingdom, which is a branch of the Gaza-based Hamas terror organization in the United Kingdom.“This is the first of its kind in Israel during the war to finance terrorism and is the first in a chain of orders for other activists to be signed by the defense minister soon,” the statement read. “The people against whom the orders will be signed will be added to the list in the security system, which is accessible to everyone, so that dozens and later hundreds of members belonging to the terrorist organizations Hezbollah, Hamas and others are marked across the world.”The move was approved after work conducted by Israel’s National Headquarters on Terrorist Economic Counter-Terrorism and the Attorney General's Office along with the participation of the Shin Bet internal security services and other agencies.“At the heart of the move is a clear concept that the State of Israel will act against Islamic terrorism with additional non-military tools, with an emphasis on economic sanctions in order to bring agencies around the world to avoid contact with terrorists,” the ministry said.