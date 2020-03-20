The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Blue and White cockpit still wants Gantz as PM

The four members of Blue and White's leadership cockpit and said they would still seek a national unity government led by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz but would also consider other alternatives.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 20, 2020 14:52
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, attends an election campaign event, in Kfar Ahim, Israel, September 16, 2019 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, attends an election campaign event, in Kfar Ahim, Israel, September 16, 2019
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The four members of Blue and White's leadership cockpit met on Friday and said they would still seek a national unity government led by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, but just in case that is not possible, they also considered other alternatives and options.
The Blue and White leaders met a day after Gantz gave an interview in which he expressed willingness for the first time to sit in a government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a rotation in the Prime Minister's Office.
Gantz was repeatedly asked about the possibility by Channel 12 and explained why his campaign promises not to sit under Netanyahu no longer apply during the national emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He said he would "do what is needed under the circumstances" and would "have to match the election results with the current situation."
"It would not be responsible of me to not consider alternatives and to only stick to statements I made here and someone else made there," he said.    
Gantz said that "at this moment, all options have to remain on the table."
The members of the cockpit agreed to continue fighting for the formation of Knesset committee so the legislative branch could begin helping Israelis contend with the economic impact of the coronavirus. The Supreme Court will convene to rule on the matter at 4pm on Sunday.
"The Blue and White leadership hopes and believes the Supreme Court will force votes to form the committees and for a Knesset speaker," they said in an official statement after the meeting on Friday. 
Sources in the party said after the meeting that the party would not be splitting and reports to the contrary must have come from the Likud.
"They are united, but they considered all options for forming a government and that means all of them," a source in the party said. 
Meanwhile, Channel 13 reported on Friday afternoon that in ongoing coalition talks, the Likud gave up on the controversial Supreme Court override bill that would allow the Knesset to overturn court decisions with a special majority. They agreed that both sides would have veto power on legislation impacting the legal system.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beware racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by