Alut launches ‘Space City’

A collaborative art venture titled The Space City – A Journey into a World of Non-Creatures has been launched by the “Alut-the Israeli Society for Children and Adults with Autism” and the “Center for Autism Treatment and Research-an Association for Children at Risk,” in collaboration with the Space Division of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and artist Uri de Beer.De Beer, an international artist with many of his works done with community collaboration, invited children on the autism spectrum to participate in an imaginary trip to outer space. Inspired by de Beer’s story and creations about the space city, the children created color, recycled materials and different working techniques from a different world, each child as they saw and imagined. The workshop, which was hosted by Israel Aerospace Industries in Yehud, featured 15 autistic children who love space. On a tour in IAI’s Space Division, Israel’s national space house, the children met with aerospace engineers and saw the engineering model of Beresheet, the first Israeli lunar lander built and developed at IAI; the different types of satellites developed and built in Israel; and the control room of the satellites and Beresheet. Then, with de Beer, they entered a magical, decorated room where they heard the story of how they reach an imaginary city between galaxies that has houses, statues, creatures and plants and that no human eye has ever seen. Inspired by the story, they created and painted. The final product of the workshop was a book that documents the journey into space and, of course, the best works of the children and de Beer.A website (https://spacecity.co.il/) has been set up for visitors to enter, participate in activities and upload their paintings to the site. The best works will be displayed in the public spaces of IAI, and will also be presented at Israeli Space Week on January 29. The books are voluntarily printed by Picabook, a digital album platform that has joined the venture.The event is part of Alut’s fundraising campaign for children and adults with autism which takes place on Tuesday. More information online, go to alut.org.il.