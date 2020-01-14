Israeli pop duo sensation Static and Ben El release new song with Pitbull

The Israeli pop duo sensation, Static and Ben El recorded a new song with rapper Pitbull, which was released to the public late last week. The duo is known for the hit singles Tudo Bom (2017) and Yassu (2019). Static and Ben El, the young pop musicians, are credited with having the most-watched Israeli music video in history, with over 54 million views on YouTube, and over one million followers on social media. Their other pop tunes have amassed an almost equal number of hits. Leeraz "Static" Russo was adopted by an Israeli couple as a baby with his original birth country unknown, although Brazil is a possibility, according to the family.Ben El Tavori is the son of famous Yemenite-Israeli singer Shimi Tavori, who had a string of hits in the late 1970s and 1980s. He was Israel's contestant in the 1993 Eurovision contest. The producer behind the successful duo is Yarden “Jordi” Peleg, winner of several ACUM awards, a prize given for literature and music.