The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Steve Vai joins lineup of Red Sea Guitar Festival

American guitar legend Steve Vai is returning to Israel to reveal more alien guitar secrets.

By DAVID BRINN  
JANUARY 21, 2020 06:01
STEVE VAI (photo credit: LARRY DIMARZIO)
STEVE VAI
(photo credit: LARRY DIMARZIO)
American guitar legend Steve Vai is returning to Israel to reveal more alien guitar secrets. That’s the name of the masterclass that he’s been giving around to world to music students and guitar enthusiasts.
The good-humored Vai enthralls the audience with music theory, guitar techniques, the music business and most importantly, techniques on how to discover and unlock a musician’s personal musical identity. It also includes a question-and-answer session, and a few attendees will be chosen to jam with Vai.
A prototype lead guitarist – boasting a thin, yet chiseled frame, with long, flowing hair – the 59-year-old Vai has lived the rock & roll dream from an early age since attending the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. Whether honing his chops as accompanist for Frank Zappa, Whitesnake, David Lee Roth or one-time teacher Joe Satriani, or exploring expansive musical avenues over a diverse 30-year solo career, Vai has built a rock-solid reputation as a guitarist’s guitarist.
“I’m pretty fortunate doing the kind of thing I do, because people love guitars all around the world,” the multi-platinum three-time Grammy Award-winning musician told The Jerusalem Post before an appearance in Israel in 2014. “In almost every country, there’s a contingent of people that love the guitar – like to see people play it and love to hear it. As a result, I can pretty much go anywhere in the world and there will be some kind of audience who will come out and see me.
“Occasionally through the years, I would hold a seminar or clinic. There are so many things I learned through the years from experience, and I enjoy the process of teaching and speaking. So I put together a curriculum for an hour class. It ended up being a five-hour class, but I eventually compressed it down to two hours. Once I got it down, it started becoming wildly successful and I started getting offers from around the world.”
 Vai’s Alien Guitar Secrets masterclass takes place on February 15 at 2 p.m. at Eilat’s Isrohall (Sports Hotel) and will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the three-day Red Sea Guitar Festival (February 13-15). Among the talent gathering in Eilat will be Beri Sacharoff, “King of Mizrahi guitar” Yehuda Keisar, Shlihei Hablues (The Blues Messengers) and Singolda and Friends.
Tickets are available at *9066 oreventim.co.il.
Barry Davis contributed to this report.


Tags music rock red sea
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ethiopian Jewish brethren By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
4 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by