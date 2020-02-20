She claimed her unusual choice is her way to combat difficult experiences, including body-shaming and what she described as "grooming."



As a teenager, Spielberg was sent to a boarding school and suffered from anxiety, eating disorders and alcoholism and says she nearly drank herself to death on a daily basis. She presents her choice to work in adult entertainment as overcoming such hardships, not a result of them.



“My body, my life, my income, my choice,” Spielberg said.



She also spoke openly about having a borderline personality disorder, claiming that in films like the 2014 movie Gone Girl people who suffer from it are depicted as “manipulative monsters” or “cold, unfeeling in-it-for-the-money monsters,” she said.



Spielberg said she shared the news with her parents, who were supportive of her choice, and she also made it clear that they were unaware of the abuse she was exposed to.



She stressed that her choice is not because she hit rock bottom but “a positive, empowering choice.”



As Spielberg is currently in a relationship with 47-year-old Chuck Pankow, she says her work will be focused on erotic solo performances and is currently working to get her stripper’s license in Tennessee.





However, to get a stripper’s license in Tennessee a stripper needs not only to get a background check, but to provide her fingerprints and passport pictures to the Sexually Oriented Business Licensing Board.



Film director Steven Spielberg is famous for his work on such massive hits as the 1975 film Jaws, the 1982 film E.T the Extra-Terrestrial and the 1993 Jurassic Park, among many more.



He also directed films dealing with such historically painful issues as the Holocaust in the 1993 film Schindler’s List, the Arab-Israeli conflict in the 2005 film Munich. His 1997 film Amistad dealt with the 1839 slave rebellion on the ship La Amistad.



