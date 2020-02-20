The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment

She claimed her unusual choice is her way to combat difficult experiences, including body-shaming and what she described as grooming.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 21, 2020 00:15
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Mikaela Spielberg, daughter of Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, announced that at age 23, she intends to follow a career in adult entertainment, The New York Post and the US Sun reported. 
 
She claimed her unusual choice is her way to combat difficult experiences, including body-shaming and what she described as "grooming."
 
As a teenager, Spielberg was sent to a boarding school and suffered from anxiety, eating disorders and alcoholism and says she nearly drank herself to death on a daily basis. She presents her choice to work in adult entertainment as overcoming such hardships, not a result of them. 
 
“My body, my life, my income, my choice,” Spielberg said. 
 
She also spoke openly about having a borderline personality disorder, claiming that in films like the 2014 movie Gone Girl people who suffer from it are depicted as “manipulative monsters” or “cold, unfeeling in-it-for-the-money monsters,” she said.
 
Spielberg said she shared the news with her parents, who were supportive of her choice, and she also made it clear that they were unaware of the abuse she was exposed to.  
 
She stressed that her choice is not because she hit rock bottom but “a positive, empowering choice.” 
 
As Spielberg is currently in a relationship with 47-year-old Chuck Pankow, she says her work will be focused on erotic solo performances and is currently working to get her stripper’s license in Tennessee. 
 
In a video released by two erotic dancers in that state, they offer to sell a man an AR-15 rifle without any background checks as that is how lax gun transfer laws are there.  
 
However, to get a stripper’s license in Tennessee a stripper needs not only to get a background check, but to provide her fingerprints and passport pictures to the Sexually Oriented Business Licensing Board. 
 
Film director Steven Spielberg is famous for his work on such massive hits as the 1975 film Jaws, the 1982 film E.T the Extra-Terrestrial and the 1993 Jurassic Park, among many more. 
 
He also directed films dealing with such historically painful issues as the Holocaust in the 1993 film Schindler’s List, the Arab-Israeli conflict in the 2005 film Munich. His 1997 film Amistad dealt with the 1839 slave rebellion on the ship La Amistad
 

 
  


