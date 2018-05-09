Summer wine

It is customary to eat dairy foods on Shavuot. It is also customary to drink red wine with cheeses. But white and rosé wines have become increasingly popular around the world, and the Israeli heat calls for drinking chilled white wine through the summer. Since the color white is also associated with Shavuot, we think that white dry and semi-dry wines, as well as rosés, are the perfect choice for the coming holiday. Enjoy.





DRY WHITES





Bazelet Hagolan Chardonnay Reserve 2016Lovely yellow color with typical aromas of apple and pear, as well as hints of tropical fruit and French oak. The wine is rounded and lively, with balanced acidity and a long finish. Kosher. NIS 120Yatir Viognier 2016The only white wine made by the talented winemakers of Yatir, the 2016 Viognier is complex yet fresh, making it a good wine to pair with food but also to drink as an aperitif. The wine has a greenish-yellow color, typical aromas of white peach and jasmine, as well as crisp, fresh flavors of nectarine and citrus fruit. Serve very cold. Kosher. NIS 90Tulip White EsperoA blend of Viognier, Chardonnay and French Colombard, this fresh, crisp wine has aromas of white fruit, grapefruit and white peach, as well as herb flavors o f oregano and thyme. The wine will pair very well with over-roasted fish and salads, fresh cheeses and pastas. NIS 90La Vie Blanc du Castel 2017A wonderfully fresh wine, La Vie Blanc du Castel 2017 is the perfect wine for our summer. A blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and a little Gewürztraminer, the wine received high praise from Robert Parker’s tasting team. The color is golden yellow, with tropical fruit aromas, harmonious fruit flavors and a rich finish. Kosher. Very good value at NIS 79.Teperberg Essence Pinot Gris 2016The Pinot Gris varietal’s origin is Bourgogne in France. Growing in the relatively cool Judean Hills, the wine has a typical light grayish yellow color and lovely minerality, medium body and crisp, fresh acidity. This complex and fresh wine will pair very well with the holiday’s staple dishes such as grilled fish, salmon and cheeses. Kosher. NIS 75White TulipThis lovely white is a blend of Gewurztraminer and Sauvignon Blanc. The fresh, light wine renders tropical aromas and citrus fruit. Easy to sip on a hot summer day, and perfect with the holiday’s dairy dishes. NIS 75Segal’s White 2017A blend of Sauvignon Blanc, French Colombard and Muscat, this light and fresh dry white wine will pair nicely with fish dishes, as well as pastas and other holiday staple dishes. Kosher. NIS 25Tura Gewurztraminer 2017Semi-sweet white wine, with floral and fruity aromas of wild flowers, lychee, peach and pineapple. With well-balanced acidity and gentle sweetness, this harmonious wine will go well with desserts. Kosher. NIS 79Barkan Special Reserve Gewürztraminer 2017Fresh and slightly sweet, this typically aromatic wine has a lovely light straw-yellow color. The nose is filled with aromas of citrus flowers, rose water, lychee, lemon pie and hints of caramelized orange. In the mouth, flavors of pear, banana, tropical fruit and sweet apples. Kosher. NIS 75Jerusalem Wineries Muscat 2016A dessert wine made from 100% Muscat grapes from the Judean Hills, this has flavors of kumquat jam, apricot and coconut and fresh, balanced acidity. Great with aromatic cheeses and desserts. Kosher. NIS 50Carmel Private Collection MoscatoNew from Carmel, the Moscato in a blue bottle is a semi-sweet wine with gentle bubbles. It renders lovely sweet fruit aromas and has a medium body. The wine will pair very well with sharp cheeses and desserts. Kosher. NIS 39Rosé du Castel 2017As a rosé wine lover, I can say that the Rosé du Castel 2017 is without a doubt my favorite Israeli summer wine, and I am not alone in this. Last year, Robert Parker called the Rosé du Castel 2016 “One of the best rosés not only from Israel or the region.” The Rosé du Castel 2017 is a blend of Merlot, Malbec and Cabernet Franc. The wine has a very pretty light pink color, it is fresh but with a pronounced presence and complexity. Serve very cold throughout the summer. Kosher. NIS 94Mare Pink 2017A fresh and light rosé wine from Maia winery, made from Carignan and Mourvèdre – two red varietals typical to the Mediterranean, which render the wine its bright pink color, refreshing aromas and lovely finish. Drink as an aperitif or with salads and pastas. NIS 79Tura Rosé 2017Made in the family- owned Tura Estate winery from Har Bracha, this rosé is a blend of Merlot and Cabernet Franc. It is a semi-sweet rosé, with aromas of jasmine and pink grapefruit. Serve chilled as an aperitif or with light dishes. Kosher. NIS 79Teperberg Impression Rosé 2017A blend of Grenache and Barbera, this wine is dry and fresh, with floral and fruity aromas and green fruit flavors. Serve as an aperitif or with lasagna, fish or white cheeses. Kosher. NIS 45The Shaked Company imports many excellent value wines, including some that are kosher. For the holiday, Shaked suggests the following:Domaine de Cristia – Côtes de Provence Rosé 2017Domaine de Cristia, a winery established 70 years ago in the village of Courthezon in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, France, produces some very good wines. The winery’s Côtes de Provence Rosé is a blend of Grenache, Syrah and Cinsault. It is a classic Provencal rosé wine with a vivid pinkish-orange color, very delicate flavors of red summer fruit and floral aromas. Serve as an aperitif or with food. Kosher. NIS 70Blue Nun introduces two new wines. The famous winery with the blue bottles is reportedly the best- selling imported wine in the country. Blue Nun also has several wines that are kosher.Blue Nun RieslingA German Riesling from the slopes of the Rhine River, it is a semi- sweet wine that will pair very well with the holiday’s staple desserts. Not kosher. NIS 40Blue Nun PinkThis rosé is made from varietals that are not very well known here – Dornfelder and Portugieser. The wine is very fresh, fruity and well balanced, with hints of fresh strawberries and raspberries. Pair it with salads and desserts or serve on its own. Not kosher. NIS 40