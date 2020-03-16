The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Dan Panorama and Hyatt hotels to open as coronavirus quarantine centers

As of Monday evening there were 255 Israelis diagnosed with the virus

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MARCH 16, 2020 19:37
Dan Panorama Hotel Tel Aviv (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Dan Panorama Hotel Tel Aviv
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
As the number of coronavirus patients continue to rise in Israel, the defense establishment will be turning Tel Aviv’s Dan Panorama and Jerusalem’s Dan hotels into coronavirus quarantine facilities.
Homefront Command Head Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai told reporters on Monday evening that the two hotels will be taking in patients starting tomorrow.
Preparations have been made by the Homefront Command, Magen David emergency services and the police to fully isolate the facilities. A specially constructed sterile area has been set up at the entrances to the hotels and both the hotel’s security and the police will guard the sites to make sure that no sick individuals leave.
Yadai said two other hotels, one in haifa and one in the south, will be opened in the near future. With at least 500 rooms, each hotel is able to hold between 500-1,000 patients. All medical care will be provided by the health ministry.
"I thank the Home Front Command and the Ministry of Health for the cooperation,” Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said, adding that “a vision that last Friday seemed ambitious and distant - will be starting tomorrow.  The way to fight the spread of the Corona is to collaborate, increase testing, and transition to community isolation and recovery. "
As of Monday evening, there were 255 Israelis diagnosed with the virus, including five IDF soldiers. Another 3,700 IDF servicemen and women in quarantine, including 117 lone soldiers who are currently being housed at a military resort facility in the northern coastal town of Givat Olga.
Nevertheless, “now is not the time to panic,” Yadai said. 
According to IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman, one Major General -Itai Virob, the commander of the military colleges-as well as senior officers holding the ranks of Brigadier General and Colonel are in quarantine. The military has set up specialized communication equipment to allow them to communicate with their subordinates while in isolation.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi has not been checked for the deadly virus.
On Monday morning the IDF  said in a statement that patient 247 is a career soldier who contracted the disease from another infected person (patient 174). The 22 year-old resident of central Israel was the fifth service member to be diagnosed with the virus.
The Defense Ministry also reported that an employee of a company located in Petach Tikva was diagnosed as a carrier of the virus on Sunday. The employee has been admitted to a hospital, and following an epidemiological investigation carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, his colleagues were instructed to begin a period of quarantine and the facility where the man was working is being sanitized.
According to Zilberman, as part of the decisions made by Kochavi all soldiers currently serving in closed bases will remain there for the coming month and on open bases (where troops do not sleep) the military will reduce the number of soldiers serving there and will see troops working in shifts. In addition, anyone visiting bases housing sensitive equipment will have their temperature checked before entering. 
While the March draft will continue as normal, the military is concerned that the virus will affect the summer draft causing the August draft to be postponed.
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett signed an order on Sunday morning authorizing the Israeli military to mobilize 2,000 reserve personnel for the Homefront Command as part of the fight against the coronavirus, only 700 have so far been called up. 
The Homefront Command, which has been working with Magen David Adom, has been developing new educational and instructional materials about the coronavirus and will open a new website about the virus and a national hotline in the coming days. 
The unit is also exploring the possibility of helping authorities carry out drive-by testing of individuals, similar to what is being done in South Korea. The model, inspired by fast-food drive-by restaurants, sees cars drive into parking lots where medical personnel register motorists and take their temperatures and take samples from their throats. Drivers do not need to leave their cars and the results from the tests are ready within 10 minutes. 
Yadai also explained that should the flow of goods be disrupted, the unit will take over Israel’s supply lines to ensure that those in quarantine have enough food and medicine, as well as the general public


