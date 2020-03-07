Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's Twitter account hacked

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's Twitter page was hacked on Saturday morning and released three tweets, which expressed pro-Turkish and pro-Palestinian messages.

The first tweet read, "Mehmet Akif Ersoy," which is the name of a Turkish poet. Accompanying the message was an image of a turkish flag.

The second tweet also had a Turkish flag and read, "So flap and wave like the dawning sky, oh glorious crescent, So that our every last drop of blood may finally be worthy! Neither you nor my nation shall ever be extinguished! For freedom is the absolute right of my ever-free flag; For freedom."

The third and final tweet of the hack read, "freedom for palestine..." and was accompanied with an image of the Palestinian flag.

האקרים אלמונים פרצו לשר הביטחון בנט לטוויטר ופרסמו בשמו ססמאות פרו פלסטיניות ופרו טורקיות. בלשכתו אומרים שהפריצה נמשכה כמה שניות ובעקבותיה ססמאותיו לטוויטר של בנט שונו pic.twitter.com/6YCICUK3Au March 7, 2020