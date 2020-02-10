The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Deloitte USA Plants Grove of Trees in Israel in honor of Deloitte Israel

“I am grateful to my Deloitte US colleagues for this donation and the chance to share our celebration with JNF-USA.” said Ilan Birnfeld, Deloitte Israel CEO and Chairman.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 08:53
Yatir Forest on the southern slopes of Mount Hebron, on the edge of the Negev Desert (photo credit: JEWISH NATIONAL FUND – USA)
Yatir Forest on the southern slopes of Mount Hebron, on the edge of the Negev Desert
(photo credit: JEWISH NATIONAL FUND – USA)
On September 15, 2019, Deloitte US CEO Joe Ucuzoglu presented a donation to the Jewish National Fund – USA (JNF-USA) for a grove of 128 trees to be planted and cared for throughout the land of Israel in honor of the people of Deloitte Israel, its 128 partners and directors, and company CEO Ilan Birnfeld. This donation commemorates the strategic relationship entered into between Deloitte US and Deloitte Israel.
“Because of JNF-USA and its affiliates, Israel was the only country to enter the 21st century with a net gain in trees,” said JNF-CEO, Russell F. Robinson. “As we approach the festival of Tu BiShvat, it's important to recognize that we live in an age of environmental consciousness where companies strive to be the best global citizens they can be. Today, the public and private sectors aim to meet their ESG goals through a number of initiatives, and when a single tree can absorb as much as 50 pounds of CO2 per year, planting trees with JNF-USA is an effective way for companies to achieve their goals.”
“I am grateful to my Deloitte US colleagues for this donation and the chance to share our celebration with JNF-USA.” said Ilan Birnfeld, Deloitte Israel CEO and Chairman. “JNF-USA, Deloitte Israel and Deloitte US are committed to our local communities and the wider society by promoting environmental sustainability. I am thrilled we are able to leave a legacy of positive impact while commemorating the strategic relationship between our two organizations.”
Companies or individuals seeking to mitigate their carbon footprint by planting trees can make a tax-deductible gift to JNF-USA at jnf.org/trees


Tags Israel JNF tu bishvat trees
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Celebrating Tu Bishvat, New Year for the trees By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Why doesn’t Israel have a 911 system? By ELI BEER
Nimrod Goren Gas forum a diplomatic opportunity for Israel By NIMROD GOREN

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by