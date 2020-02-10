Deloitte USA Plants Grove of Trees in Israel in honor of Deloitte Israel

On September 15, 2019, Deloitte US CEO Joe Ucuzoglu presented a donation to the Jewish National Fund – USA (JNF-USA) for a grove of 128 trees to be planted and cared for throughout the land of Israel in honor of the people of Deloitte Israel, its 128 partners and directors, and company CEO Ilan Birnfeld. This donation commemorates the strategic relationship entered into between Deloitte US and Deloitte Israel.“Because of JNF-USA and its affiliates, Israel was the only country to enter the 21st century with a net gain in trees,” said JNF-CEO, Russell F. Robinson. “As we approach the festival of Tu BiShvat, it's important to recognize that we live in an age of environmental consciousness where companies strive to be the best global citizens they can be. Today, the public and private sectors aim to meet their ESG goals through a number of initiatives, and when a single tree can absorb as much as 50 pounds of CO2 per year, planting trees with JNF-USA is an effective way for companies to achieve their goals.”jnf.org/trees“I am grateful to my Deloitte US colleagues for this donation and the chance to share our celebration with JNF-USA.” said Ilan Birnfeld, Deloitte Israel CEO and Chairman. “JNF-USA, Deloitte Israel and Deloitte US are committed to our local communities and the wider society by promoting environmental sustainability. I am thrilled we are able to leave a legacy of positive impact while commemorating the strategic relationship between our two organizations.” Companies or individuals seeking to mitigate their carbon footprint by planting trees can make a tax-deductible gift to JNF-USA at