The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Efforts to remove sick from Bnei Brak intensify

Government, police increasing efforts to stop spread of coronavirus in ultra-Orthodox sector

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 30, 2020 20:33
Schoolchildren stand in the doorway and watch as ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare matza in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv March 30, 2015. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Schoolchildren stand in the doorway and watch as ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare matza in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv March 30, 2015.
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
The government stepped up its efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the ultra-Orthodox sector on Monday, in particular in the city of Bnei Brak where the rate of infection is extremely high. 
At the same time, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman is reportedly stil advocating for a full lockdown of Bnei Brak due to the high numbers of residents infected with the COVID-19 virus there. 
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who was appointed by the government on Sunday to head up the response to the outbreak of the disease in the ultra-Orthodox and Arab sectors, appointed Yehudah Avidan to coordinate activities within the ultra-Orthodox community. 
Avidan told The Jerusalem Post that a quarantine center in Bnei Brak has been established at the  Or Hahayim girls school and will begin functioning tomorrow. Until now all those supposed to be in quarantine have had to do so in their homes.  
Three treatment centers for the ultra-Orthodox sector in hotels have also be designated, including one at Kibbutz Lavi in northern Israel and one at the Kinar Hotel close to the Sea of Galilee. 
Avidan said that his team together with the municipal authorities were now beginning to go from house to house to check the status of residents and find those who may be infected so as to test and quarantine them. 
Deri said that the strategy at present was to remove those infected with the coronavirus from their place of residence and isolate them in the specially designated hotels. 
“In the ultra-Orthodox and Arab sectors there are families with large numbers of children and many families on the lower socio-economic level, and therefore we are working quickly in order to isolate the ill and prevent the spread of the disease,” said the interior minister. 
According to a report by Channel 12 News, Litzman again requested a lockdown for Bnei Brak, meaning no one would be allowed in or out of the ultra-Orthodox city. 
A decision however is yet to be taken. 
Speaking to the Post, Bnei Brak deputy mayor Gedalyahu Ben Shimon insisted that residents in the city were now largely complying with the Health Ministry social-distancing orders and forcefully opposed a lockdown of the city. 
“If there are people violating the orders then the police should arrest them,” he insisted. 
“There are people gathering on the beaches in Tel Aviv, so why is a closure on Tel Aviv not being ordered? Why should Bnei Brak be tarnished like this?” Ben Shimon demanded. 
He said that the Bnei Brak municipal authority was not responsible for the slow response to the epidemic in the city, blaming instead the government for what he described as “inconsistent messaging and instructions.”
The deputy mayor also pointed to the lack of exposure to news information in large parts of the ultra-Orthodox community due to its aversion to smart phones and the internet as another reason why the sector had been slow to react to the spread of the virus, as well as its trust in the community’s leading rabbis. 
“The ones who determine what happens in the ultra-Orthodox community are the rabbis, and just like it took time for state officials to understand the size of the tragedy that the coronavirus poses so too it took them [the rabbis] time as well,” said Ben Shimon. 
In Jerusalem, police forces dispersed hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men in the radical Mea Shearim neighborhood Monday morning, following efforts to convince the community to comply with social-distancing orders. 
Police found people congregating in synagogues in the neighborhood for prayer services, as well as other gatherings in the streets and individuals out of their homes without good reason, violating Health Ministry orders.
The police issued 25 people with NIS 5,000 fines for violating orders not to gather in groups larger than 10 people, and five people with fines of NIS 500 for straying more than 100 meters from their homes for a non-essential need. 
And a shteiblach, a synagogue with multiple prayer services at the same time, was closed by the police for 30 days for violating Health Ministry orders.
Four men were arrested during the police patrols in the neighborhood. 
In an incident not connected to the police operation, a Magen David Adom team came to Mea Shearim to perform a coronavirus test but was attacked and stoned by extremists in which one member of the team was lightly injured and the windscreen of vehicle smashed. 
“Miraculously, he was only slightly injured in the shoulder… A complaint will be filed with the police,” Magen David Adom said in a statement to the press. 
In Bnei Brak, police broke up a distribution point for Passover food where more than 100 people had gathered
The new efforts by the police come following the release of data showing extremely high rates of coronavirus infection amongst the ultra-Orthodox community, and reports that in some major hospitals more between 40 to 60 percent of coronavirus patients were ultra-Orthodox. 
Extremists in radical neighborhoods such as Mea Shearim have openly flouted social-distancing orders and continued to congregate for prayer services, weddings and funerals, leading to heightened police action in recent days. 


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus regulations must be enforced on everyone By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman Syria: ISIS prisoners try to break out during coronavirus crisis By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by