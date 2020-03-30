Efforts to remove sick from Bnei Brak intensify

The government stepped up its efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the ultra-Orthodox sector on Monday, in particular in the city of Bnei Brak where the rate of infection is extremely high.

At the same time, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman is reportedly stil advocating for a full lockdown of Bnei Brak due to the high numbers of residents infected with the COVID-19 virus there.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who was appointed by the government on Sunday to head up the response to the outbreak of the disease in the ultra-Orthodox and Arab sectors, appointed Yehudah Avidan to coordinate activities within the ultra-Orthodox community.

Avidan told The Jerusalem Post that a quarantine center in Bnei Brak has been established at the Or Hahayim girls school and will begin functioning tomorrow. Until now all those supposed to be in quarantine have had to do so in their homes.

Three treatment centers for the ultra-Orthodox sector in hotels have also be designated, including one at Kibbutz Lavi in northern Israel and one at the Kinar Hotel close to the Sea of Galilee.

Avidan said that his team together with the municipal authorities were now beginning to go from house to house to check the status of residents and find those who may be infected so as to test and quarantine them.

Deri said that the strategy at present was to remove those infected with the coronavirus from their place of residence and isolate them in the specially designated hotels.

“In the ultra-Orthodox and Arab sectors there are families with large numbers of children and many families on the lower socio-economic level, and therefore we are working quickly in order to isolate the ill and prevent the spread of the disease,” said the interior minister.

According to a report by Channel 12 News, Litzman again requested a lockdown for Bnei Brak, meaning no one would be allowed in or out of the ultra-Orthodox city.

A decision however is yet to be taken.

Speaking to the Post, Bnei Brak deputy mayor Gedalyahu Ben Shimon insisted that residents in the city were now largely complying with the Health Ministry social-distancing orders and forcefully opposed a lockdown of the city.

“If there are people violating the orders then the police should arrest them,” he insisted.

“There are people gathering on the beaches in Tel Aviv, so why is a closure on Tel Aviv not being ordered? Why should Bnei Brak be tarnished like this?” Ben Shimon demanded.

He said that the Bnei Brak municipal authority was not responsible for the slow response to the epidemic in the city, blaming instead the government for what he described as “inconsistent messaging and instructions.”

The deputy mayor also pointed to the lack of exposure to news information in large parts of the ultra-Orthodox community due to its aversion to smart phones and the internet as another reason why the sector had been slow to react to the spread of the virus, as well as its trust in the community’s leading rabbis.

“The ones who determine what happens in the ultra-Orthodox community are the rabbis, and just like it took time for state officials to understand the size of the tragedy that the coronavirus poses so too it took them [the rabbis] time as well,” said Ben Shimon.

In Jerusalem, police forces dispersed hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men in the radical Mea Shearim neighborhood Monday morning, following efforts to convince the community to comply with social-distancing orders.

Police found people congregating in synagogues in the neighborhood for prayer services, as well as other gatherings in the streets and individuals out of their homes without good reason, violating Health Ministry orders.

The police issued 25 people with NIS 5,000 fines for violating orders not to gather in groups larger than 10 people, and five people with fines of NIS 500 for straying more than 100 meters from their homes for a non-essential need.

And a shteiblach, a synagogue with multiple prayer services at the same time, was closed by the police for 30 days for violating Health Ministry orders.

Four men were arrested during the police patrols in the neighborhood.

In an incident not connected to the police operation, a Magen David Adom team came to Mea Shearim to perform a coronavirus test but was attacked and stoned by extremists in which one member of the team was lightly injured and the windscreen of vehicle smashed.

“Miraculously, he was only slightly injured in the shoulder… A complaint will be filed with the police,” Magen David Adom said in a statement to the press.

In Bnei Brak, police broke up a distribution point for Passover food where more than 100 people had gathered

The new efforts by the police come following the release of data showing extremely high rates of coronavirus infection amongst the ultra-Orthodox community, and reports that in some major hospitals more between 40 to 60 percent of coronavirus patients were ultra-Orthodox.

Extremists in radical neighborhoods such as Mea Shearim have openly flouted social-distancing orders and continued to congregate for prayer services, weddings and funerals, leading to heightened police action in recent days.