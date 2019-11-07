Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline company to pay NIS 100 million for oil spill

The Eilat-Ashkelon Pipeline Company (EAPC) has reached a settlement deal with a group of plaintiffs including the Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Nature and Parks Authority to pay NIS 100 million in damages. The money is being used for the restoration of the nature reserve and the prevention of future damages.



EAPC was sued for environmental and ecological damages caused when crude oil spilled out of the pipeline in 2014.

This is the largest class action settlement ever agreed upon in a case concerning the environment and one of the largest class action settlement amounts in general. This is also the first case in which a company had to pay for environmental damage that didn't cause any direct harm to people.The Civil Enforcement Unit in the State Attorney's Office reached the settlement between the EAPC and the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the Nature and Parks Authority, Hevel Eilot Regional Council, Be'er Ora Committee and class action groups.On December 3, 2014, five million liters of oil spilled close to the town of Be’er Ora, approximately 20 km. north of Eilat, and badly damaged the Evrona Nature Reserve. Multiple class actions suits were opened against EAPC and other officials due to the damage caused by the pollution. The suits demanded compensation for all residents of Israel and the residents of the Hevel Eilot Regional Council and surrounding areas, Be'er Ora, and landowners and other civilian groups.The gas seeped into the ground and severely damaged the environment, animals and plant life in the nature reserve. The leak lead to the entire reserve being stained with oil which caused unprecedented damage to the reserve and the unique ecosystem that was there.There is a serious concern that acacia trees on the reserve were critically damaged. The acacias serve as a species that allows many other species to inhabit the area.The damages are meant to pay for the damage caused to the Evrona Nature Reserve and its surroundings and for the damage caused to the public due to the preventing of the public of being able to enjoy the nature reserve and the ecosystem services provided by the reserve.A substantial portion of the damages will be paid to the Nature and Parks Authority for the purpose of restoring the nature reserve and preventing future damages.The Ministry of Environmental Protection can still pursue criminal procedures related to the incident and request that sanctions be placed on the company during these procedures.During the three-year-long mediation procedures, Dr. Robert Hadad, an independent expert for solving environmental crises, was appointed to look into the environmental claims, the claims of temporary and permanent damages in the nature reserve and the economic consequences caused by them.EAPC will pay NIS 65,200,000 in addition to sums that were spent before the settlement of about NIS 32 million for the restoration of the nature reserve and research.Within the settlement, NIS 20,000,000 will be paid to the Nature and Parks Authority in order to restore the nature reserve. NIS 14 million will be paid to a state fund for administrating and distributing funds as established in the Class Action Law in order to budget various environmental and education activities. NIS seven million will be paid to the regional council in order to fund environmental and communal activities and projects for residents of the region. NIS 10 million will be paid for advanced technological measures to monitor oil flow and to prevent future leaks in additional areas in Israel. NIS 1.5 million will be paid directly to residents of Be'er Ora for specific damages caused to them as they were the closest group of residents to the incident itself.EAPC will also pay the Adam Teva Va'Din Organization and the State of Israel remuneration for prosecutors and attorney fees. NIS 32 million has already been spent by EAPC for the restoration of the nature reserve under the understanding that, unlike previous cases, they would have to show responsibility for the damage."It will take many years to restore the nature reserve, if at all," said David Lehrer, executive director of the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies.He noted, however, that the fact that the State of Israel recognized direct responsibility for ecological damage, "is a major victory for environmentalists in particular and for Israeli citizens in general."Amit Bracha, executive director of Adam Teva Va'Din said that for dozens of years EAPC acted "in the dark, behind closed doors, while repeatedly damaging the environment."The disaster it caused a few years ago, is one of the worst ecological disasters Israel has ever experienced," he said. "Five million liters of gas flowed and ruined the reserve. It will take over 50 years for the Evrona Nature Reserve to be restored, if ever. Flora and fauna are dead and will never come back and the Israeli public will be prevented from enjoying the nature belonging to it. Legal procedures of Adam Teva Va'Din, including the High Court of Justice against EAPC and amending the regulations on the matter, brought about the cancelling of the privilege that allowed EAPC to not provide information concerning the quality of the environment and planning procedures."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });