First wine made by a blind and deaf person in Israel

Yossi Samuels is the inspiration behind the association Shalva dedicated to providing transformative care for individuals with disabilities, empowering their families and promoting social inclusion.

By DEBORAH DAHAN  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 14:13
Yossi Daniels and Andrew Danos
Yossi Daniels and Andrew Danos
(photo credit: ELIRAN AVITAL)
In partnership with the Herodion Winery, Yossi Samuels launched YOSSI, the first wine made by a blind and deaf person.
When he was 11-months old, Yossi received a routine DPT vaccination that made him blind, deaf and acutely hyperactive. But, regardless of his disabilities, he decided to pursue his life-long dream of becoming a sommelier.
He studied in Israel, and in France, and then returned to Israel to create his own wine blend. Yossi utilized his heightened senses of taste and smell, and after many trials, created YOSSI.
YOSSI is the only wine in Israel, possibly in the world to have a label written in Braille.
Yossi is the son of Malki and Kalman Samuels, founders of the Israeli association Shalva. Yossi is even the inspiration behind Shalva.
Shlava is "dedicated to providing transformative care for individuals with disabilities, empowering their families and promoting social inclusion," according to the association's website. It provides a wide range of services for people with disabilities from infancy to adulthood and their families, from "inclusive educational frameworks, social and recreational activities, employment training, and independent living," explains the website.
Shalva's objective is to ensure that no children with disabilities is left behind, and to provide equal access and opportunity to all.
"Yossi is a role model not only for the members of Shalva, but for the world as a whole. We continue to learn from him that no dream is too big. We aspire that people with disabilities will integrate into all areas of life. Creating this wine is another of Yossi's dreams fulfilled. Yossi's connection to his environment, through taste and smell, and the fact that he is a sommelier, express themselves in the wine's taste and the bottle's design," said Founder and President of Shalva, Kalman Samuels.
YOSSI is sold at the Shalva Gift Shop in Jerusalem, and in James Richardson Duty Free Shops. Two different blends are available: a white blend produced from grapes Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier and Gewürztraminer; and the handshake blend produced from Morbader grapes, Syrah and Merlot.
"Over the years, James Richardson has worked towards integrating people with disabilities within its company. Yossi's story, the story of a young man who despite all his disabilities and hardships was determined to fulfill his dream and create the high quality wine YOSSI, is worthy of admiration. James Richardson will sell the wine and promote it to the millions of customers who visit our store over the course of the year," said Andrew Danos, one of the owners of James Richardson and a member of the board of Shalva. 


