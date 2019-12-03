Former Bar Association head Efi Nave indicted for bribery

Former Israel Bar Association president Efi Nave was indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust by the Prosecutor's Office, for the “sex for judgeship” affair.Netanya court judge Eti Karif, who was also named as a suspect in the scandal, will also stand trial for bribery and destruction of evidence.Nave is suspected of having sexual relationships with Karif and with a female lawyer whose husband is a magistrate’s court judge and was seeking promotion to become a district judge.According to the charges, Karif also deleted correspondence in her phone that could be used against her as evidence. The correspondence was restored by a detective using special measures.Another suspect in the scandal, whose name was under gag order, was relieved of all charges in relations to the case.Nave requested to press charges against Army Radio journalist Hadas Shtaif for allegedly hacking into his mobile phone. According to Nave, his phone was hacked and its contents copied, as well as personal messages read, published and sent to the police.The court in return ruled that even though Nave's privacy was harmed, there is no ground to press charges as Shtaif was collaborating with the police, who in turn only committed a pinpointed examination of the phone approved by the court.