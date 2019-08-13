Former Meretz chief: Yair Netanyahu's place is by his father in jail

Zehava Gal-On responded to the a Facebook post by Yair Netanyahu showing a fake obit for Jeffrey Epstain, posted as a sting to Democratic Union member Ehud Barak, after the suicide of billionaire and sex offender Epstein, with whom Barak was previously in economic and social ties.



The fake obit shared by the prime minister's son said: "Meretz is bowing down for the death of our dear and beloved friend, pedophile and pimp of minors Jeffrey Epstein. Our condolences to the pedophile community around the world."

מקומו של יאיר נתניהו בכלא לצד אבא שלו. טינופות חסרי מוסר ובושה, סוחרי פרופגנדת שקרים מהסוג הנתעב ביותר. הנחתום מעיד פה אך ורק על עיסתו והיא עשויה כולה מאשפה. pic.twitter.com/CfckaBuHVH — זהבה גלאון (@zehavagalon) August 10, 2019

לא זהבה. מקומך הוא בכלא וזה מה שהיה קורה אם לא היית שייכת לצד ה״נכון״. חבל לי שאת גוררת אותי לאשפתות שלך ב9 באב. מזכיר לך את מה שאמרתי לך בעבר. pic.twitter.com/G9UW9mn9lJ — Yair Netanyahu (@YairNetanyahu) August 10, 2019

In response to Yair Netanyahu's sharing, Gal-On wrote: "Yair Netanyahu's place is in prison alongside his father. Shameless and immoral filth, propaganda dealers of the most disgusting kind. The posted here is indicative of his worth and it is entirely made of garbage."The prime minister's son response was not overdue, in which he shared an article about an investigation on Gal-On 18 years ago. "No Zehava. Your place is in prison and that's what would have happened if you didn't belong on the "right" side. It's a pity that you drag me to your trash at Tisha Be'av. I Remind you of what I told you before," Yair Netanyahu wrote.

