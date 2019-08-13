Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Former Meretz chief: Yair Netanyahu's place is by his father in jail

"It's a shame you to drag me to your garbage on Tisha Be'av," Netanyahu Jr. responded.

By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV
August 13, 2019 04:07
1 minute read.
Yair Netanyahu arrives at court, December 10th, 2018

Yair Netanyahu arrives at court, December 10th, 2018. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

Zehava Gal-On responded to the a Facebook post by Yair Netanyahu showing a fake obit for Jeffrey Epstain, posted as a sting to Democratic Union member Ehud Barak, after the suicide of billionaire and sex offender Epstein, with whom Barak was previously in economic and social ties.

The fake obit shared by the prime minister's son said: "Meretz is bowing down for the death of our dear and beloved friend, pedophile and pimp of minors Jeffrey Epstein. Our condolences to the pedophile community around the world."

In response to Yair Netanyahu's sharing, Gal-On wrote: "Yair Netanyahu's place is in prison alongside his father. Shameless and immoral filth, propaganda dealers of the most disgusting kind. The posted here is indicative of his worth and it is entirely made of garbage."




The prime minister's son response was not overdue, in which he shared an article about an investigation on Gal-On 18 years ago. "No Zehava. Your place is in prison and that's what would have happened if you didn't belong on the "right" side. It's a pity that you drag me to your trash at Tisha Be'av. I Remind you of what I told you before," Yair Netanyahu wrote.







