Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

IAF F-35's train with US and UK F-35's for first time

"International cooperation between Israel, the US and Britain strengthens common interests and new and exclusive capabilities in the Middle East," said the Head of the IDF's Air Division.

By
June 27, 2019 04:19
1 minute read.
US Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs lead a formation of IAF F-35I and RAF F-35B during Tri-Lightning

US Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs, center, lead a formation of IAF F-35I, right, and Royal Air Force F-35B, left, during Exercise Tri-Lightning over the Mediterranean Sea, June 25, 2019. (photo credit: US AIR FORCE/STAFF SGT. KEIFER BOWES)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Earlier this week, IAF F-35's took part in an international exercise with the United States and the United Kingdom for the first time, an IDF spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

During the exercise, known as Tri-Lightning, Israeli F-35's trained alongside F-35's from the US and UK over the Mediterranean Sea. IAF forces practiced defense scenarios against changing threats in various advanced fighter aircraft, including the F-35.

The F-35s from the three nations acted as primarily friendly players in the Tri-Lightning exercise while a variety of other aircraft played the "aggressor roles," according to a US Air Force press release. This simulated "realistic combat situations" between the advanced F-35s and previous generation fighters.

The exercise was part of planned training and "presented a unique opportunity for joint training of the 5th generation combat aircraft, enabling the cooperation between the corps and the development of joint capabilities," according to the IDF spokesperson.

"The exercise which was held for the first time yesterday, is an international F-35 exercise, reflecting the close cooperation between the forces," said the Head of the IDF's Air Division, Brig. Gen Amnon Ein Dar. "International cooperation between Israel, the US and Britain strengthens common interests and new and exclusive capabilities in the Middle East."

“We build capacity with our strategic partners to harness our air component’s capabilities and skills,” said Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, US Air Forces Central Command commander, according to the US Air Force press release. “The transatlantic strategic relationship between the US and our allies and partners has been forged over the past seven decades and is built on a foundation of shared values, experience and vision.”

“Tri-Lightning was an exercise which had been planned for months and it provided an outstanding opportunity for the squadron to operate and learn from our fellow F-35 community,” said UK Wing Commander John Butcher, Squadron 617 commanding officer, according to the US Air Force press release. “In addition it allowed us to share and gain valuable experience that we will be able to exploit during future training and potentially operational deployments, whether embedded on the Queen Elizabeth or from overseas air bases.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

The Cave of Patriarchs, Hebron.
June 27, 2019
Wiesenthal Center: Cave of Patriarchs is not "Palestinian heritage"

By ALEX WINSTON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings