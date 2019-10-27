Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IKEA Israel to ban all plastic disposable products in 2020

The move is part of a store-wide international effort to reduce damage to the environment by minimizing waste normally produced by the store and its subsidiaries.

By
October 27, 2019 09:34
1 minute read.
IKEA

IKEA 521. (photo credit: Maurice Picow)

The Israeli branches of the Swedish furniture retailer IKEA will be discontinuing the sale and use of disposable plastic items in their stores - such as straws, furniture accessories, bags, as well as cutlery and plates used in the cafeteria and sold throughout the store.

The move is part of a store-wide international effort to reduce damage to the environment by minimizing waste normally produced by the store and its subsidiaries. Last year IKEA banned these types of disposable products from all stores in located in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and announced it would phase out all non-biodegradable disposable materials from all of its stores by 2020.

“Plastic straws have become such an important emblem for change when it comes to single-use plastic, but this campaign is not just about straws,” said Ikea spokeswoman Hege Sæbjørnsen in regards to the initiative. “We want to harness people’s energy behind ditching single-use plastic straws and disposables to draw attention to the thousands of everyday changes we can all make to have a big impact on the planet.”

According to Globes, a new line of eco-friendly products will be introduced into the stores catalog as alternatives to the non-biodegradable furniture accessories, such as curtains created out of recycled plastic, kitchen facades and carpets crafted out of recycled plastic bottles, as well as alternatives to plastic bags.

Plastic straws are condemned by environmental activists due to their enduring environmental footprint. Straws are one of the most common types of waste found on the beach, however, they cannot be recycled. In addition, marine-life such as sea turtles mistake the plastic straws for food and can get them jammed in their nasal passages or throats causing health hazards for the animals.

The changes will be implemented into the Israeli stores by the end of the calendar year.


Related Content

An electronic board displaying market data is seen at the entrance of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, i
October 27, 2019
World’s top investors meet in TA for SOHN panel

By ALAN ROSENBAUM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings