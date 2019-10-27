IKEA Israel to ban all plastic disposable products in 2020

The Israeli branches of the Swedish furniture retailer IKEA will be discontinuing the sale and use of disposable plastic items in their stores - such as straws, furniture accessories, bags, as well as cutlery and plates used in the cafeteria and sold throughout the store.



The move is part of a store-wide international effort to reduce damage to the environment by minimizing waste normally produced by the store and its subsidiaries. Last year IKEA banned these types of disposable products from all stores in located in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and announced it would phase out all non-biodegradable disposable materials from all of its stores by 2020.

“Plastic straws have become such an important emblem for change when it comes to single-use plastic, but this campaign is not just about straws,” said Ikea spokeswoman Hege Sæbjørnsen in regards to the initiative. “We want to harness people’s energy behind ditching single-use plastic straws and disposables to draw attention to the thousands of everyday changes we can all make to have a big impact on the planet.”According to Globes, a new line of eco-friendly products will be introduced into the stores catalog as alternatives to the non-biodegradable furniture accessories, such as curtains created out of recycled plastic, kitchen facades and carpets crafted out of recycled plastic bottles, as well as alternatives to plastic bags.Plastic straws are condemned by environmental activists due to their enduring environmental footprint. Straws are one of the most common types of waste found on the beach, however, they cannot be recycled. In addition, marine-life such as sea turtles mistake the plastic straws for food and can get them jammed in their nasal passages or throats causing health hazards for the animals.The changes will be implemented into the Israeli stores by the end of the calendar year.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });