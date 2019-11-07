Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Immigrants come together to celebrate ‘Yom Aliyah’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 7, 2019 13:41
Israelis in Gush Etzion celebrate ‘Yom Aliyah’. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Hundreds of immigrants and members of World Likud proudly came to celebrate ‘Yom Aliyah’ or "Day of immigration" in the West Bank settlement of Gush Etzion on Tuesday, World Likud said in a press release.

The annual event started after the 2014 tragedy, when Yeshiva students Gil-Ad Shaer,16, Eyal Yifrah, 19, and Naftali Fraenkel, 16 were kidnapped by terrorists late at night on Thursday June 12 from a hitchhiking point in Gush Etzion. They were found dead over two weeks later, on June 30.

This year, the festivities included a fascinating tour of the Herodium and the Gush Etzion Art Fair plus a live music performance.

“We saw some 2,000 years ago they tried to stop the Jewish dynasty and after 71 years we came back with a vengeance,” Deputy Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, World Likud Chairman Jacob Haguel said.

“We grew up here and we didn't get to immigrate to Israel, you won,” Haguel said. “It's not easy to leave your home, language, culture, and lifestyle to move to another country. It's not just good for you! I am proud that you came here to raise your children and grandchildren. It is the home of the Jewish people. We, in the national institutions, are trying to strengthen Diaspora Jews,” Haguel added.


