Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli kindergarten ordered closed after segregating children by race

“My daughter is worth as much as anyone else. She was born here and she is as good as anyone.”

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 24, 2019 04:02
An Ethiopian woman holds a sign that says "Mom, I don't want to go to kindergarten."

An Ethiopian woman holds a sign that says "Mom, I want to go to kindergarten.". (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

An Israeli kindergarten was ordered closed after segregating students by race.

The children of Ethiopian descent in the southern town of Kiryat Gat met in an auxiliary room with a separate entrance.

They were spread out to kindergartens and day cares throughout the town, with transportation provided by the municipality.

Officials discovered the issue after a parent of Ethiopian descent posted on Facebook on the first day of school that she and her 3-year-old daughter were directed to a classroom of exclusively Ethiopian-Israeli children. She immediately left with her daughter and went to the municipal hall to complain.

“Because of the color of their skin they cannot mix with other children,” wrote the mother, Sefy Bililin. “My daughter is worth as much as anyone else.”

“She was born here,” the mother said, “and she is as good as anyone.”


Related Content

September 24, 2019
Mac. TA bests Mac. Haifa 1-0 to take over first place

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut