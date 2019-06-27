Israelis grounded from Tuesday, border-control workers warn

Ben-Gurion Airport's Terminal 3 arrivals hall.
Workers at the Border Control authority at Ben Gurion Airport announced on Thursday they intend to go on a strike beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
The strike will effectively shut down not just the airport, but border control points between Israel, Jordan, and Egypt.
The planned strike will force Israelis who planned their summer vacations to cancel their trips as they would not be able to leave the country.
The strike will not only effect people, commerce will also suffer as products that need to enter the country will not be able to be examined.
Head of the union of Border Control workers in the Interior Ministry’s Administration of Border Crossings, Population and Immigration Shani Shavtov explained that today workers are only partly paid.
“Some workers start their month with only half their paycheck,” she said. “We do not ask for added payment or privileges, only to be paid on time.”
