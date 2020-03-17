Israelis on balconies serenade couple getting married amid coronavirus

The 'Jerusalem Flowers' band, conducted by Hanan Avital, has adopted the trend that has gained momentum in Italy recently, following the spread of the coronavirus.
Buildings filled with Israelis took their balconies to sing in Petah Tikva, in an event organized by Arik Hamo.
At the same time, a couple, Or Haim and Ravit Hadad were holding their wedding, organized by Zuaretz Productions, in the courtyard of their building after recent restrictions put in place by the government in an effort to contain the virus. The band noticed the couple getting married, and decided to sing to the couple 'Shevet Ahim Veahot' by Idan Rachel.Translated by Celia Jean