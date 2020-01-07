The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's food labeling reform: What do consumers say?

Reform requires red warning labels on all food and beverage products with high levels of sodium, sugar or saturated fat.

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 7, 2020 19:42
Regular and mini cans of Coke and Pepsi are pictured in this photo illustration in New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (photo credit: REUTERS)
Regular and mini cans of Coke and Pepsi are pictured in this photo illustration in New York August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Eager to improve public health and nutritional awareness, government initiatives to introduce mandatory "traffic light" and other warning labels to food and beverage packaging have slowly gained popularity in recent years.
While some have criticized the simplistic nature of the scheme, introduced by some countries on a voluntary basis for manufacturers, Israel's mandatory labeling reform came into force on January 1 amid worrying increases in obesity and diet-related illnesses.
"The buying public has a fundamental right to receive information regarding the [nutritional] values served to us in the products that we buy," said Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, launching the initiative.
The reform requires red warning labels to appear on all food and beverage products containing high levels of sodium, sugar or saturated fat, and enables the optional addition of green labels for recommended foodstuffs.
While the requirements entered into force last week, it was immediately clear during a visit to the large branch of Shufersal on the ground floor of Tel Aviv's Azrieli Center on Tuesday that only a minority of unhealthy snacks and drinks currently feature the necessary labels.
According to the Health Ministry, the labeling initiative is the result of three years of hard work. Yet the question remains - what impact will it have on the consumer?
Adam Werthime, a 32-year-old resident of Tel Aviv, told The Jerusalem Post that the introduction of labeling will inevitably increase awareness regarding nutrient levels in popular products.
"Sodium, sugar and saturated fats are not so widely talked about around the dining room table or, alternatively, when selecting and collecting products for the shopping trolley," Werthime said.
"I didn't know how much sugar could be in a single pack of crackers or tomato puree. Suddenly you notice that a seemingly savory product also contains high levels of sugar that you might not necessarily take home."
While some consumers will inevitably purchase preferred products no matter the nutrient content, student Yael Mogyoros told the Post that the labels will not have an impact for a different reason.
"The labels won't have an influence because I know that they don't matter," said Mogyoros. "It is better for me to consume, for example, cottage cheese with high sodium content than an empty carbohydrate with no sticker and nothing inside. It is great for people with awareness, but can also cause confusion."
For Rachel Sharon, the mother of a 12-year-old daughter, choosing the right products goes significantly beyond stickers showing high levels of specific nutrients. Sharon said she systematically checks the contents of every product she purchases.
"I am determined not to buy foods that contain hydrogenated oils which can be found in ice creams, cookies, chewing gum and pizza dough," said Sharon, citing an ingredient often used to increase product shelf life. "Usually when packaged food is unusually cheap, you can be sure it contains hydrogenated oil. That oil is hazardous, as the body does not break it down and it gets stored in fat tissue, potentially causing cancer."
Sharon said she also pays close attention to levels of sugar in products, even if higher quality foods come at an additional cost.
"I try to buy jam that is 100% fruit as opposed to jam that is 50% sugar and 35% fruit, even if I have to pay a little extra," she said. "I think it's worth it as my health depends on it."



Tags food snacks sugar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Foreign Ministry shame By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Above the Fold: The impeachment of Trump By MICAH HALPERN
Daniel Pipes Will Arab anti-Zionism revive? By DANIEL PIPES

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by