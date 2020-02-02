JNF-USA’s ‘Trees are Trending’ Tu BiShvat Campaign

#TreesAreTrending social media campaign, in addition to running a In observance of Tu BiShvat, the Jewish New Year for Trees which will be marked on Monday, February 10, Jewish National Fund-USA ( JNF-USA ) is increasing awareness about the holiday, while highlighting its afforestation efforts in Israel. JNF-USA has created asocial media campaign, in addition to running a sweepstakes and educating thousands of students and teachers about Tu BiShvat – the original ‘Earth Day.’

Yoga Tree Pose Challenge JNF-USA supporters are being encouraged to participate in the organization’s inaugural. As part of the challenge, participants will be asked to take a picture of themselves holding the ‘Tree Pose’ yoga position and posting it on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtags #TreesAreTrending and #PoweredByJNF.

Catch the Tu BiShvat Spirit JNF-USA is also running a sweepstakes . Purchasers of trees between January 31 and February 10 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win two round trip tickets to Israel.

JNF-USA’s Israel Advocacy and Education Department will celebrate Tu BiShvat through various activities and fundraising efforts across JNF-USA’s Israel Continuum. Schools that plant 100 trees or more ($1,800+) will receive special recognition at American Independence Park in Jerusalem. Schools will also earn prizes based on the volume of trees sold. JNF-USA’s education department is also running a contest where students can win prizes based on individual tree sales.