The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

JNF-USA’s ‘Trees are Trending’ Tu BiShvat Campaign

JNF-USA supporters are being encouraged to participate in the organization’s inaugural Yoga Tree Pose Challenge.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 15:43
The JNF-USA team do the ‘yoga tree’ pose to promote Tu BiShvat (photo credit: JNF USA)
The JNF-USA team do the ‘yoga tree’ pose to promote Tu BiShvat
(photo credit: JNF USA)
In observance of Tu BiShvat, the Jewish New Year for Trees which will be marked on Monday, February 10, Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA) is increasing awareness about the holiday, while highlighting its afforestation efforts in Israel. JNF-USA has created a #TreesAreTrending social media campaign, in addition to running a sweepstakes and educating thousands of students and teachers about Tu BiShvat – the original ‘Earth Day.’
JNF-USA supporters are being encouraged to participate in the organization’s inaugural Yoga Tree Pose Challenge. As part of the challenge, participants will be asked to take a picture of themselves holding the ‘Tree Pose’ yoga position and posting it on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtags #TreesAreTrending and #PoweredByJNF.
JNF-USA is also running a Catch the Tu BiShvat Spirit sweepstakes. Purchasers of trees between January 31 and February 10 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win two round trip tickets to Israel. 
JNF-USA’s Israel Advocacy and Education Department will celebrate Tu BiShvat through various activities and fundraising efforts across JNF-USA’s Israel Continuum. Schools that plant 100 trees or more ($1,800+) will receive special recognition at American Independence Park in Jerusalem. Schools will also earn prizes based on the volume of trees sold. JNF-USA’s education department is also running a contest where students can win prizes based on individual tree sales. 
On college campuses, 25 JNF-USA Campus Fellows will be hosting Tu BiShvat events and have partnered with Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) on a program called ‘Tu BishBox.’ As part of the program, JNF-USA sent Tu BiShvat-themed boxes to more than 150 AEPi chapters across the country with materials to encourage local chapters to reduce their environmental footprint.  


Tags JNF yoga tu bishvat trees
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What distinguishes Naama Issachar from other Israeli prisoners? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by