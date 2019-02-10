Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

LGBTQ hate incidents up 54% in 2018

The report notes that an incident of harassment or abuse against members of the LGBTQ community occurs every ten hours in Israel on average.

By
February 10, 2019 18:01
Harassment of members of the LGBTQ community increased dramatically in 2018, with a 54% increase in reported incidents of homophobia, the Nir Katz Center revealed on Sunday in its annual report.

The report, delivered to President Reuven Rivlin for the first time this year, notes that an incident of harassment or abuse against members of the LGBTQ community occurs every ten hours in Israel on average, while posts on social media which include messages of hate towards the community go online every four minutes.

In total, there were 821 incidents of harassment or abuse against the LGBTQ community, representing a huge jump over the 533 incidents reported in 2017.

“I receive this report with great trepidation,” said Rivlin.

“Despite the fact that the issue has become more open than in the past, we must ensure that we speak out against every voice of hatred of this kind, on this background, and say out loud that we are not prepared to accept it as a society. Beit HaNasi is Israeli society’s open house, for all groups and societies that live here and you are, of course, an inseparable part of the society and that is why you are here today.”

Referring to the suicide Saturday night of a member of the transgender community, Chen added that the transgender community faces the most extreme violence in the LGBT community as a whole.

The Nir Katz Center report breaks down instances of harassment into eight categories, with 25 percent of incidents occurring in the public domain such as the street and public transport; 22% in the media, including social media, 15% within the family; 13% at work; 8% by public officials such as MKs, local government officials and state-employed rabbis; 7% within the education system; 5% in the police and IDF; and 5% in government agencies such as Interior Ministry and National Insurance branches.

The association noted that in light of these figures, it is apparent that incidents of LGBTQ harassment occur in every aspect of a person’s life, public and private.


Examples of harassment and abuse at work include a refusal to address a person by their preferred gender pronoun, rejection of an employment application based on a person’s sexual orientation and gender identification, and even being fired based on sexual orientation and gender identification.

The association also noted rejection and verbal abuse within a person’s family, such as parents and grandparents cutting off contact with LGBTQ children, and children cutting contacts with parents who come out of the closet.

One testimony received by the organization referred to an incident in the IDF during a ceremony marking the completion of a combat medics course. An NCO made a crude joke about one soldier to his comrade, saying he should not bend over since his presumably gay comrade was standing behind him.

In another instance, a female soldier was outed as a lesbian without her consent in front of the rest of her division.

The association also noted that due to a change in IDF policy the Hoshen organization which provides lectures on LGBTQ tolerance is no longer able to brief soldiers in the IDF.

Chen Arieli, chair of the Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel stressed that the biggest problem was the need to raise consciousness about the need to report, noting that the number of reported incidents is likely “a drop in the ocean” compared to the actual number of events.

“Only by raising consciousness and by dealing with incidents professionally can we improve our society,” said Arieli.

