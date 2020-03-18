The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Likud, Blue and White set Monday deadline for coalition deal

Blue and White demands defense, foreign ministries

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 18, 2020 21:47
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz (photo credit: REUTERS)
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Likud and Blue and White negotiating teams intend to meet as much as possible over the next few days in order to finalize a coalition deal by Monday, sources in the parties said Wednesday night.
They set an arbitrary deadline of Monday because that is when the Knesset will reconvene and decide which of the two parties will control the post of Knesset speaker and the leadership of key Knesset committees.
After Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein did not allow voting on the posts on Wednesday, Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon warned that if votes are not held when the Knesset reconvenes on Monday, it would be “the kiss of death for the parliament.”
Both sides reported progress in lengthy coalition talks that took place on Wednesday, though sources close to Blue and White’s negotiating team said no agreements have been reached.
Blue and White has demanded the Foreign Affairs, Defense, Internal Security, Justice and Culture portfolios. A compromise is expected to be reached on the Justice portfolio whereby the post would be filled by an outsider: a professional respected by both sides.
Both parties are expected to have the same number of ministers, which would require firing some of the current Likud ministers.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Blue and White to “stop circulating fake news and enter an emergency government that will fight to save the lives of Israeli citizens” due to the coronavirus crisis.
“Politics can wait a few months,” he said. “This is the time for leadership, national responsibility and cooperation.”
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz responded that while his party is "all on board to fight the coronavirus," he would not let the virus be used politically.
"No crisis, whatever its scope, may be exploited as a means to trample upon values of national decorum and responsibility and to undermine the will of the voting public," he said. "The Likud lacks a majority in the Knesset, so it has gone ahead and closed it. We won’t allow that."
But in a more positive sign, Gantz shared a tweet from Netanyahu on precautions for the coronavirus and Netanyahu thanked him on Wednesday.
President Reuven Rivlin then wrote to Gantz and Netanyahu: “Perhaps you should continue with that at the cabinet table, my friends.” 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Likud Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Better communication needed in the midst of crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
3 Coronavirus: With only around 300 cases, why is Israel in near-lockdown?
A PASSENGER at Ben-Gurion Airport heads home to quarantine.
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by