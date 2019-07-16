Likud agrees legalization of settlement outposts in coalition agreements

THE SETTLEMENT of Efrat in Gush Etzion. Nothing can change the Obama administration’s mind that settlements are the primary cause of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the author argues.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud Party agreed in principle to the provision that legalization of settlement outposts would be advanced through a newly established government agency, several sources confirmed on Tuesday.





Additionally, there was general agreement between Likud, and the right-wing religious and haredi parties to pass a High Court over-ride law, but provisions for such legislation were not included in the coalition agreements

In the agreement between Likud and the Union of Right Wing Parties, a clause was included which would require the government to “advance the regularization” of unauthorized settlements and outposts in the West Bank, and establish a government agency for the purpose through legislation.

Deputy Defense Minister and Bayit Yehudi MK Eli Ben Dahan told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that the agency would systematically evaluate each and every outpost to identify the obstacles to legalizing them, and then solve the specific problem for each one through cabinet resolutions and other means.

The MK said that it was unclear under which ministry the new body would have been established but that the possibilities included the Prime Minister’s Office and the defense ministry.

Ben Dahan said that it was likely Bayit Yehudi and its partner National Union would make the same demands in coming coalition negotiations.

According to Peace Now there are some 113 outposts in Judea and Samaria, small settlements which were established without government authorization and which are theoretically liable to evacuation and destruction.

Ben Dahan said there were 75 outposts which would be addressed by the new government agency.

The Bayit Yehudi MK also confirmed that there had been no provision in the coalition deals between Likud and the right-wing parties for a High Court over-ride law.

Such legislation has been demanded by the right wing, religious parties to prevent the High Court from demanding the removal of settlement outposts and unauthorized settlement neighborhoods, among other reasons.

The haredi parties are also eager to pass such a law to stop the High Court striking down blanket military service exemptions for haredi yeshiva students.

Ben Dahan said that since it was clear that Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman was not going to join the coalition and new elections would be called the coalition agreements had not been too detailed.

He added that he believed legislation for an over-ride bill would have been advanced during the life of the next government, noting that elements in the Likud itself, such as aspiring justice minister Yariv Levin, want to pass such a law for various reasons.

Shas MK Moshe Arbel, who was part of Shas’ negotiation team with Likud, confirmed to the Post that since there was a general agreement between Likud, the haredi parties, and the right-wing, religious parties it had not been thought necessary to include it in the coalition agreements.

Arbel said that a law providing serving MKs with immunity from prosecution was never part of the coalition agreements and had not been demanded by Likud or Shas.

It has been widely speculated, and reported, that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was anxious to gain support for such a law and to pass it rapidly in the next government so as to avoid indictment over his various criminal investigations.

Ben Dahan said that there are already laws available to provide MKs with immunity for prosecution and that reports that Netanyahu had demanded that National Union insert a clause for such a bill were inaccurate.

