Lost 1948 locket honoring deceased soldier to be returned to nephew

Few areas have been able to maintain a palpable atmosphere of the Israel of the past more than the Nachlaot neighborhood in Jerusalem. On Wednesday, a resident’s exceptional discovery brought to light a story from that new-born country where even the most immense tragedy could not suppress the hope and the striving to build a brighter future.During renovation works in an apartment in Nachlaot, David Samucha found an old-looking tin box in the attic. The box contained a lot of coins dating back to 1948 and a locket. On one side, the locket read the name “Eliaz,” on the other, it carried a design featuring a bottle of wine, a glass and the traditional Jewish blessing over the wine.Holocaust survivor.Curious to understand more about the story, Samucha started to do some research on the internet and found who Eliaz was: Eliezer Zeltzer, son of Joseph, a
In Hungary, the Zeltzer family had been in the wine making industry for generations, to the point that they were even awarded a certificate of appreciation for their work by Austro-Hungarian Emperor Frantz-Joseph – as it appears from documents kept by the National Library of Israel and available on their website.In Israel, Joseph, one of the very few members of the family who survived Nazi persecutions, decided to devote himself to the family business once again. In 1952 he founded a winery and named it Eliaz, after his son who had been killed in the War of Independence in 1948.As explained on the company’s website, over the decades, the winery changed owners several times. Today, it is called Binyamina and it’s one of the leading Israeli wineries. Once Samucha figured out who Eliaz was, he decided to take to social media in an attempt to get in touch with descendants of the Zeltzer family.On Wednesday, he posted the story and the pictures of what he found on Facebook, including in some Facebook groups for history lovers, asking for help.The post caught the attention of some employees of MyHeritage, an Israeli genealogy platform that, among others, collects historical records and documents, and offers a DNA service to their clients to find out more about their origins and family.According to a statement, the employees were able to locate a nephew of the deceased soldier, who was named Eli after him.In the next few days, Samucha will meet with David to return him the locket, it added.
