Man who drowned in Sea of Galilee tests positive for coronavirus

A man who drowned in the Sea of Galilee on Friday and is in critical condition tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the rescue team that cared for him to immediately enter quarantine, according to Israel's Ynet News.After calling for help from within the water, numerous emergency care representatives came to perform CPR on the drowned patient. "When we arrived, we saw on the waterfront an unconscious man who wasn't breathing and did not have a pulse," Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Taleb Abdullah said.He was immediately taken to the trauma unit, where medical professionals continued to resuscitate the patient. He was soon tested for coronavirus and results came back positive.Three policemen, six MDA volunteers and three ER doctors from the Baruch Padeh Medical Center entered quarantine as a result, and the patient was moved to the coronavirus care section of the hospital.He had previously lived in Tiberias, but investigators, according to Ynet, claim that they did not know where he was living afterwards.