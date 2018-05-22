May 22 2018
Missing couple found thanks to SOS sign made of stones

The couple's family reported them missing on Monday after realizing they hadn't been in contact since setting off on their trip Sunday morning.

May 22, 2018 16:49
1 minute read.
SOS sign made of stones. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Police rescue volunteers found a missing couple in the Negev after they made an SOS sign out of stones, the Israel Police announced Tuesday.

The couple's family reported them missing on Monday after realizing they hadn't been in contact since setting off on their trip Sunday morning.

The man and woman, both in their 30s from Tel Aviv, booked a room at a hotel in the Negev but never arrived, having decided to go for a walk first. After walking some 15 kilometers they realized that they had gotten lost and decided to make themselves a shelter on the bank of the Nekarot River.

The Search and Rescue unit of the Negev mountain region received a call at 2 a.m. on Monday about the missing couple. Volunteers from the unit found the couple's vehicle abandoned in the Ramon Crater.

Large-scale searches were conducted with the assistance of a police helicopter and in cooperation with the Nature and Parks Authority.

At about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the helicopter flew over the Nekarot River and police spotted a man waving at him, while standing next to an SOS sign made of stones.

A volunteer rescued the couple, transporting them in a helicopter to Route 171. From there, the couple who was suffering from dehydration was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.

"We appeal to hikers to learn the routes of their trip before leaving, to navigate with available and accessible navigation means, and to walk cautiously along the routes," the police said in a statement, adding that 100 is the number to dial in any case of distress.


