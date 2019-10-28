Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mother Palestine can’t go online, cartoon by Carlos Latuff says

The cartoon shows Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas unplugging a computer.

By
October 28, 2019 05:53
Carlos Latuff . (photo credit: FORA DO EIXO/ WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Brazilian-Lebanese cartoonist Carlos Latuff got noticed for a variety of deeply anti-Israeli cartoons, yet his latest cartoon shows he is able to be vicious about Palestinians as well – when it comes to free speech. 
 
Following a report on October 21 that the Palestinian Authority is blocking 59 websites for security reasons Latuff released a cartoon of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas holding the cables that make a computer useable and using his hand to signal to an old lady to be quiet. 
 
The old woman, a figure Latuff often uses called ‘Mother Palestine,” seems very unhappy about this change. 
 
Latuff often has her plug an IDF rifle with her finger, making it explode in a Tom and Jerry style, or even spanking US President Donald Trump. 
 
The character is also used in the graphic reportage ‘Palestine’ by US cartoonist Joe Sacco. 





