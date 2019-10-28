Mother Palestine can’t go online, cartoon by Carlos Latuff says

Carlos Latuff .
(photo credit: FORA DO EIXO/ WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Brazilian-Lebanese cartoonist Carlos Latuff
got noticed for a variety of deeply anti-Israeli cartoons, yet his latest cartoon shows he is able to be vicious about Palestinians as well – when it comes to free speech.
The old woman, a figure Latuff often uses called ‘Mother Palestine,” seems very unhappy about this change.
Latuff often has her plug an IDF rifle with her finger, making it explode in a Tom and Jerry style, or even spanking US President Donald Trump.
The character is also used in the graphic reportage ‘Palestine’ by US cartoonist Joe Sacco.
