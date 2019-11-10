NASA to send Israeli solar-power generator to International Space Station

View of the full installation at which testing will be performed within the framework of NASA’s Materials International Space Station Experiment.. (photo credit: BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)

A new prototype miniaturized solar-power generator developed in Israel will be sent by NASA to the International Space Station as part of its first launches of 2020.



The new generator was designed by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev's Emeritus Prof. Jeffery Gordon – funded through a research grant by the Science, Technology and Space Ministry – and his US colleagues from Pennsylvania State University, University of Illinois, George Washington University, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, H-NU Systems and Northwestern University, Its design and verification were published in the journal Optics Express.

The prototype consists of a compact, low-mass, molded-glass solar concentrator, which is bonded with a monolithic integration of transfer-printed micro-scale solar cells. Each of these cells consists of a variety of different materials that, in tandem with one another, can effectively and efficiently exploit and utilize the solar spectrum.Notably, the generator has been shown to provide unprecedented specific power while having a liberal optical tolerance when it comes to accommodating errors: specifically errors from pointing at the Sun, structural vibration and thermal distortion.The new generator has a thickness of 1.7 mm. and has 0.65 mm. solar panels. However, the team is currently working on a second-generation model, which should be able to further increase power output, and will be predicated on the usage of solar panels having only about a quarter of the width (0.17 mm.), which are currently in development at the US Naval Research Laboratory. By comparison, the thickness of a piece of paper is only a little more than half of that at 0.1 mm. Since solar concentrator dimensions scale in size, this second-generation generator will have a total thickness of less than 1 mm.The prototype will be sent to the International Space Station on NASA's first launch of 2020 in order to properly test it in space, taking into account the effects of cosmic radiation and extreme temperature shifts. Following testing of of the generator's integrity and robustness under space conditions, future models will be utilized by space agencies for the sake of missions requiring high power for electric propulsion, as well as for operating deep space missions.However, one small step for space agencies is one giant leap for private commercial space missions.Unlike with state-funded space initiatives, for which cost is a lesser issue, cost is absolutely paramount for private commercial space missions. While private space corporations have reduced launch costs, solar-power generators now represent a much larger portion of total system cost. As a result, it has become an increasingly urgent need for the development and implementation of an effective, cost-efficient solar-power solution for the sake of the rapidly expanding multi-billion dollar private space market.The generator won't be the first Israeli-developed invention to be sent to space by NASA. Last week the agency sent the Israeli-made AstroRad radiation protection vests to the ISS, bringing the Israeli flag to the station for the first time in history. The vests were hailed as being critical to future missions that will establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon, and well as missions sending astronauts to Mars.

