Netanyahu: Procedures in place to guard economy for coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured the public on Tuesday that the government would do what it could to ensure that Israel does not fall into an economic crisis as a result of the coronavirus.

Netanyahu spoke at a meeting he convened with the finance minister, governor of the Bank of Israel and members of the private sector to discuss the growing financial challenges resulting from the fast-spreading coronavirus and the restrictions being put in place on travel as a result.

He said that the Finance Ministry is developing procedures to handle the potential crisis, which includes a compensation protocol.

“I as the citizens of Israel to obey the guidelines we give them. We will work together and we will get through this crisis,” Netanyahu said.

“We have established an orderly process between all government ministries to enable maximum synchronization between all parties,” said National Security Adviser and NSC Director Meir Ben-Shabbat, who also attended the meeting. “We are careful but we are not hysterical. Everything is under control and we are constantly assessing risk.”

Ron Tomer, president of the Manufacturers Association of Israel, expressed similar sentiments and said that Israel’s manufacturers stand with the government in the aim of ensuring functionality yet safety.

“We are working with the Finance Ministry to secure an economic safety net for the private sector to ensure continued economic activity,” Tomer said.

Earlier in the day, the Manufacturers Association said that a French ship, the Lausanne MSC, had been docked at the Ashdod Port and was being denied entry into the country. The ship carried pesticides, pharmaceuticals and food and the association said that as far as it understood the reason for denying its entry was that a person on board had recently been in South Korea.

“The decision was made without the seamen being examined by medical teams,” a release explained.



“The cargo ship was required to enter quarantine even though the crew was not expected to enter Israel and despite no other countries thus far implementing any restrictions on foreign trade.”

On Monday, when the Bank of Israel said it would keep its benchmark interest rate at 0.25%, it noted that the outbreak of the coronavirus is casting uncertainty over a range of areas, including future economic activity both in Israel and abroad, the impact on inflation and on financial markets.

The meeting Tuesday came after the Manufacturers Association and many in the private sector had appealed to the government for assistance, warning the financial impact of the coronavirus threatens the survival of some businesses.

Eytan Halon contributed to this report.