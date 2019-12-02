Benjamin Netanyahu will go on trial in Jerusalem, says A-G Mandelblit

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit sent a letter to Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein on Monday informing him that the trial against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been set and will take place in the Jerusalem District Court.Mandelblit also informed Edelstein that the 30-day period for calculating when Netanyahu must decide whether or not he will waive his immunity as a member of the Knesset will start on Monday.The A-G sent the letter in response to procedural objections by Netanyahu's lawyers.The lawyers claimed that the A-G's decision to indict Netanyahu, which was issued November 21, lacked key pieces of information without which the 30-day "clock" could not start.According to Netanyahu's lawyers, the 30-day clock could not start until Mandelblit specifically designated which court Netanyahu would be tried, as well as a complete list of witnesses that would be used against him.Mandelblit's letter to Edelstein also included addressed all of the PM's lawyers' objections.