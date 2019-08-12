New comptroller changes makeup of committee ruling on PM legal fees

New State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman has changed the makeup of a key committee which decides how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can finance his legal defense against public corruption charges, as well as other monetary questions relating to public servants.



The previous committee rejected Netanyahu’s request to finance his legal defense with donations from tycoons, but several former members who had voted against the prime minister on that issue have recently been fired or resigned.

Most Recent Videos from JPost

Englman’s statement said that he has increased the number of committee members to eight and that, for the first time, it will include an Ethiopian and Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) members to promote diversity.The new comptroller is in the process of carrying out a massive revolution in a period of only weeks.The big question is whether Englman’s revolution is to restore the State Comptroller’s Office to its “intended role” of increasing government efficiency which it had 12 years ago, or whether he is a hired gun to destroy a major piece of Israeli checks and balances against public corruption that was wisely established then.Besides changing the makeup of this key committee, it has been made clear – in a recent story attacking Englman in Haaretz and one praising him on Monday in Israel Hayom – that he will be eliminating the comptroller section that probes corruption and eliminating reports in real time, such that public controversies will only be probed after they have concluded.Twelve years ago, Micha Lindenstrauss brought the state comptroller’s office from obscurity to prime time.He started to publish reports on controversial public policy and corruption issues, and started to do so in real time.Lindenstrauss also named and blamed specific ministers responsible for screw ups, such as then interior minister Eli Yishai for poorly responding to the Carmel fire crisis.While Joseph Shapira, who followed Lindenstrauss and stepped down just last month, tried hard to be less publicly combative than his predecessor, ultimately his reports on corruption, the Hamas tunnels, African migrants and other issues ruined his initially strong relationship with Netanyahu and the governing coalition.From the perspective of many in the political class, especially on the Right, this shift represented an unelected official grabbing new powers and interfering with the ability of the comptroller staff to do their jobs, due to having to look over their shoulder.Englman, or supporters of his, argued in the Israel Hayom article that he will also get more honest and substantive answers from government officials in order to learn how to improve in the future – if they are not under the gun for a current and ongoing controversy.From the perspective of good governance advocates and the legal establishment, Lindenstrauss’ shift put pressure on government officials to fix mismanagement problems, which they might otherwise have gotten away with until it was too late to avoid bigger problems.They say that it is exactly the pressure of real-time pressure and political consequences that get government officials to respond substantively and even self-fix issues, about which they might otherwise stonewall a weaker comptroller.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });