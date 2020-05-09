The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
PA praises ‘liberating semen’ of terrorist, will punish doubters

Allegedly, Walid Daka was able to smuggle his semen out of prison and produce a child.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 9, 2020 06:34
Baby crying [Illustrative] (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Baby crying [Illustrative]
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
The Palestinian Authority official television channel aired a program in a series called Giants of Endurance in February during which it praised the “liberating semen” of convicted terrorist Walid Daka who allegedly was able to father a child while in Israeli prison, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported in a press release on Friday.  
 
The sticky situation is that while Daka’s wife Sana Salameh claims the baby was born thanks to semen smuggled to her from prison, Prison Authority claims that Daka is closely watched, and they are unaware of any such activity by him. 
 
As Salameh is an Israeli citizen and resides in Nazareth, the baby is technically an Israeli citizen, yet Israeli authorities refused to register her as Daka’s daughter, PMW reported.
The Palestinian channel devoted a section of its morning news program to this topic, praising the baby girl for “breaking the chains” of her father and allegedly releasing him from prison before his sentence is up.  
 
When a Palestinian medical doctor expressed doubt that semen which is smuggled in sub-standard conditions could result in pregnancy, the PA newspaper Al-Hayat Al-Jadida published an article by Director of PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs Abu Bakr who slammed the doctor for spreading “Fake News” and promising to punish anyone “casting doubt on the phenomenon of sperm liberated from within the occupation’s prisons.”  
 
This is not a singular case; the practice of semen smuggling had been reported by JTA in 2013 in an article which claimed four women were able to conceive in such a way and in 2018 the Post reported that over 60 babies are reported by the Palestinian Media as having been born to fathers locked away in prison.  
 
Daka became fairly well known in Israel when Arab-Israeli writer Bashar Murkus wrote a play called A Parallel Time which uses letters written by him. The play was produced at the Haifa Al Midan theater and led to allegations the theater is pro-terror and eventually, in 2019, it was shut down. 
 
The brother of the late soldier Daka murdered, Oren Tamam, called the birth of the baby “a dark day for the Prison Authority” and said that, to his regret, his brother never got a chance to form a family and bring a new life into the world. 


