Peki’in exhibit to display treasure from historic Chalcolithic burial cave

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A new exhibition opened on Sunday at the ANA hostel in Peki’in to help showcase the treasures of a nearby burial cave dating from 6,500 years ago. The cave is the largest known such cave in Israel, contained a wealth of ancient artifacts: decorated ossuaries, burial offerings, jars, stone tools and more.



The opening ceremony was held by Peki’in local council head Dr. Swaid Swaid, Antiquities Authority Director Israel Hasson and ANA Director Uri Dagol. The exhibition was established as part of a partnership between the Antiquities Authority and the Israel Youth Hostels Association to make the treasured finds public, according to a statement released by the authority.





Many of the items had previously been on display at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. With the new exhibition, more findings will be on display for the public, including burial jars and ossuaries. These objects reflected the burial customs of the inhabitants during the Chalcolithic period, as well as the role of women during the time.The main communities in the Chalcolithic period were found mainly in the northern Negev, in the valleys and in the Golan, and cemeteries were known mainly in the coastal plain. Until the discovery of the cave during the expansion of the Peki'in road in 1995, there was little known about settlements or cemeteries in the Galilee in general and in the Upper Galilee in particular.According to the researchers, more than 600 people were buried in the large cave. The conclusion of the archaeologists who excavated the cave on behalf of the Antiquities Authority - Dr. Zvika Gal, Dr. Dinah Shalem and Howard Smithline - is that the Galilee during the Chalcolithic period was more significant than was thought until now.Shalem had said that the cave was also unique, not only for the amount of people buried in it and the variety of ossuaries and burial offerings found, but also because of the motifs found on the offerings. The geometric and anthropomorphic designs were both similar in design to those in other caves typical in the region, but also suggested a cultural exchange with more remote areas.The cave’s discovery indicated a strong wave of migration in the area, hence the integration of cultures.In August, it was reported that DNA tests conducted by Tel Aviv University researchers on the bones of 22 people buried in the cave revealed that this was a mixture of a local population with a population that migrated here from modern-day Iran and Turkey.The study, led by Dr. Hila May and Prof. Israel Hershkovitz of the Department of Anatomy and Anthropology at Tel Aviv University, was one of the largest DNA studies ever conducted in Israel and shed much-needed light on the origins of the Chalcolithic culture in the Levant.The Chalcolithic period in the Levant (from 4,300-3,300 BCE) was dotted with numerous small farming communities. It was a time marked by new metal technological advances from the Neolithic period. Within the Levant, it was also the time period during which copper rose a crucial metal.Many groups within the Chalcolithic period in the Levant, particularly of the Ghassulian culture in the northern Negev, practiced secondary burial. During secondary burial practice, people were not buried immediately, but were often altered before burial.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



