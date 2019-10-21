Peretz to Ashkenazi: Convene foreign affairs, security committees





He called on him to invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well. Labor-Gesher party leader Amir Peretz turned on Monday to the chairman of the foreign and security committee of the Blue and White party Gabi Ashkenazi in an urgent request to convene regarding the violent incident that occurred on Sunday against IDF soldiers near the Yitzhar settlement.He called on him to invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well.

In his letter, Peretz wrote that "we must address these incidents which are repeated and are terror [acts] in the full sense of the word and as such, they must be dealt with accordingly and uprooted without compromise.



The response of the IDF and the security systems is critical, but the behavior of the government and its leader is insufficient. I would appreciate it if you also invite the Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and announce an immediate date so that we may properly prepare for this important meeting."

Netanyahu addressed the event in which 30 settlers from Yitzhar attacked IDF soldiers on Sunday, condemning their behavior.



"I would like to strengthen the IDF fighters and commanders who work day and night to protect the security of all of Israel's citizens without exception," Netanyahu said, adding that he "strongly condemns any attack on IDF soldiers. There will be no tolerance for the outlaws who would raise a hand to our soldiers."

Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, as well, condemned the incident and said that he sees this delinquent behavior as the utmost severity.



The IDF spokesperson's unit released a statement stating that "the chief of staff instructed that all those involve be found and brought to justice. The chief of staff states that it is inconceivable that IDF soldiers, who work day and night to protect settlers, would be attacked by those they are protecting."

The unit additionally said in their statement that in a conversation between Kochavi, Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman, and Deputy Commissioner of the Israeli Police Motti Cohen, they decided to focus their efforts and to work in cooperation so as to eradicate this serious issue in any way possible.

