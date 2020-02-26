The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Ayelet Shaked: Blue and White’s only ideology is ‘just not Netanyahu’

‘Yes, just not Bibi because he has decided to destroy democracy,’ Yair Lapid retorts

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 15:28
Senior Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked speaks at the 'Maariv' Conference. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Senior Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked speaks at the 'Maariv' Conference.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Senior Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked accused the Blue and White Party of lacking a coherent ideology or political identity apart from seeking to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office.
Speaking at a conference of the Maariv newspaper on Wednesday, also attacked the Likud for backing US President Donald Trump's peace plan, saying that Yamina was the only party to oppose a Palestinian state.
“If Netanyahu succeeds in boosting his voter turnout and to awaken the Likud strongholds, we will succeed,” said Shaked.
Voter turnout in cities where Likud received the largest number of votes in the September election was relatively low compared to the national average, whereas turnout in cities where Blue and White was the largest party was significantly higher.
Netanyahu has therefore been crisscrossing the country to rally the Likud’s base of voters in an effort to break the electoral deadlock.
But Shaked also criticized the prime minister for his attacks against Yamina, saying “Netanyahu would do well to stop his attacks on us.”
And she also had harsh words for Blue and White.
“Blue and White have nothing in common apart from the ideology of ‘just not Bibi [Netanyahu],'” asserted Shaked.
“They have left-wingers, some socialists, some capitalists, some in favor of the nation-state law. It’s a hodgepodge of opinions.”
The Yamina MK also admitted to seeking to convince right-wing Blue and White MKs Yoaz Hendel and Tzvi Hauser to cross the aisle during coalition negotiations in order to form a right-wing, religious government.
“We wanted Hendel and Hauser to come to us, and to increase the size of the [right-wing] bloc and dismantle them [Blue and White,” said Shaked.
Senior Blue and White MK Yair Lapid responded on Tuesday night to the claims against his party that its only unifying factor was its desire to remove Netanyahu, insisting that this was a critical and urgent goal.
“Yes, just not Bibi!!!,” he declared on his Facebook page.
“For the boorishness, for the lies, for the lack of moral compass. For his understanding that if Israel remains a democracy he will go to prison, so has decided to destroy democracy. He will destroy the courts, legislate an immunity law and legislate a High Court override law… Enough Bibi, 14 years is a lot. Much too much.”



Tags ayelet shaked Maariv Conference Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why Bernie Sanders' snub of AIPAC is wrong- Opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Rocket fire continues after Islamic Jihad announces unilateral ceasefire
A rocket is fired towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip February 24, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by