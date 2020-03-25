Raabis approve the use of ZOOM to celebrate passover due to coronavirus

A new ruling made regarding the traditional Passover Seder should allow for the continuation of the old Jewish tradition, even in the time of the coronavirus, and will give people the opportunity to celebrate with their entire families, even if they're not in the same room.The ruling allows for online conference call program "ZOOM" to be used to conduct the Seder dinner as an exception to allow families to still spend time with one another. The seder is usually a big gathering around a single table. The ruling was made by several Orthodox Sephardi rabbis in Israel, in light of the coronavirus situation. The ruling will particularly assist families with elderly family members, who are particularly susceptible to the coronavirus and who have therefore been advised to avoid meeting with other people whenever possible. The new ruling is not without its restrictions, however: For example ZOOM must be activated before the holiday begins, and is to be used only for the seder dinner. So far its use is prohibited during other holidays. In general, the rabbis made it clear that the solution was only to be allowed during an emergency such as this, to allow the elderly to join in the celebration in order to bring them together with their families during a crisis.On Sunday, the Supreme court denied a request to declare a leap year in light of the coronavirus, saying that there is no legal mechanism for declaring a leap year due to an emergency. The request was made after the rising concerns that, due to the coronavirus situation, it would become far more difficult to obtain the proper supplies for the celebration. The hope was that the extra month added to the Hebrew calendar during leap years would remedy the problem.