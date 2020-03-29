The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rescue flight carrying 206 Israelis takes off from Nigeria

The flight was organized by the Israeli Embassy in Nigeria with the goal of removing hundreds of Israelis who were left stranded after the closure of airports in Nigeria and its neighboring countries

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MARCH 29, 2020 19:19
Passengers wait to board a rescue flight from Nigeria back home to Israel. (photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN NIGERIA)
Passengers wait to board a rescue flight from Nigeria back home to Israel.
(photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN NIGERIA)
A rescue flight carrying 206 Israeli travelers, employees of Israeli companies and their families took off from Abuja, Nigeria on Sunday afternoon.
 
The flight was organized by the Israeli Embassy in Nigeria with the goal of removing hundreds of Israelis who were left stranded after the closure of airports in Nigeria and its neighboring countries.
This is the first direct flight to travel from Nigeria to Israel. The company operating the flight, Air Peace, had planned to start direct commercial flights from Nigeria to Israel in March this year, but had to change its plans following the global coronavirus crisis.
The rescue flight is planned to fly above Chad, Sudan and Egypt in the shortest route possible to Israel, disregarding the security concerns normally relevant when flying above these countries.
The passengers, who boarded from two different airports, one in Lagos and one in Abuja, were joined by four Israelis who arrived from Abidjan on a private flight organized by the Israeli Embassy in the Ivory Coast.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that the flight was "another successful operation by Israeli envoys around the world, who succeed in bringing home Israeli civilians during the coronavirus crisis. We will do everything we can to bring back any Israeli who wants to return home. "

Early on Friday morning, an El Al flight took off from Costa Rica with 150 Israelis who were traveling in Central America.

On Thursday, El Al announced it would be stopping all commercial flights from coming in to Ben Gurion Airport, with a special exception being made for rescue flights.
 


Tags nigeria africa Israeli embassy rescue mission Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Good job, Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Peter Lerner What we have here is a failure to communicate By PETER LERNER
My Word: Crowning the butterfly effect By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert I am so proud of you, Lucy Aharish By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by