Shaked calls on 'wonderful women of Israel' to give her power

Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked spoke live on social media from the city of Hadera on Tuesday where she called on the 'wonderful women of Israel' to give her power.



She also spoke about a voting malfunction which was detected in a local ballot box.

The station contained ballots from the previous elections, lacking the title "led by Ayelet Shaked" meaning they would have been discounted.Shaked asked her supporters to be on the lookout against such technical problems and warned that " supporters of the Left are coming to vote."She urged "our public to wake up" and said the Likud party "is a huge party, [but] we need you."Shaked also explained that, as she means to support Netanyahu, voting for her is like casting "two votes," one for her and the other, allegedly, for Likud.

