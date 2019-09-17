Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shaked calls on 'wonderful women of Israel' to give her power

Yamina leader told voters in Hadera that voting for her party is like "two votes" as she will support Netanyahu.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 10:34
Shaked calls on 'wonderful women of Israel' to give her power

Ayelet Shaked . (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked spoke live on social media from the city of Hadera on Tuesday where she called on the 'wonderful women of Israel' to give her power.

She also spoke about a voting malfunction which was detected in a local ballot box.

The station contained ballots from the previous elections, lacking the title "led by Ayelet Shaked" meaning they would have been discounted.

Shaked asked her supporters to be on the lookout against such technical problems and warned that "supporters of the Left are coming to vote."

She urged "our public to wake up" and said the Likud party "is a huge party, [but] we need you."

Shaked also explained that, as she means to support Netanyahu, voting for her is like casting "two votes," one for her and the other, allegedly, for Likud.






Related Content

Naftali Bennett voting in Raanana
September 17, 2019
Naftali Bennett to Post: Trump's map must be avoided at all costs

By TAMAR BEERI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut