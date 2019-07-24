Spa to table

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

These recipes are from the cookbook Carmel Forest Spa Resort: A Love Story, which slowly began to take shape over a number of years, as guests craved the wonderful tastes they had enjoyed at the hotel and desired to recreate a similar experience once back home.

Chef Amir Kalfon, who presides over the culinary experience at Carmel Forest Spa Resort, assembled an anthology of recipes of the most popular dishes he prepares for guests, which include dishes from Druze cuisine and special meals for individuals with food sensitivities. All recipes naturally call for the freshest and highest-quality produce grown in Israel and items manufactured locally.



Druse Cuisine | Rice Mansaf

Serves 8

For the lamb1 lb (½ kg) shoulder of lamb, deboned and cut into 1 inch (2.5 cm) cubes3 tablespoons olive oil1 onion, sliced8 cups water1 teaspoon nutmeg3 cardamom pods, crushed1 cinnamon stick5 allspice pods2 bay leavesFor the rice3 tablespoons olive oil1 cup pine nuts3 cups rice (long grain)1 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg1 teaspoon freshly ground cardamomThis is a specialty found in Druze cuisine that is known to be extremely healthy and easily digestible – a celebratory rice stew with lamb, pine nuts and many spices, which the Druse serve at weddings and special occasions. The secret lies in the slow and long cooking of the scented lamb and the flavors that are absorbed into the rice.To prepare the lamb: Heat oil in a large. Add onion and saute for 5 minutes until golden. Add the meat and sear 3 minutes on all sides. Add the water and spices and bring to a boil. Lower the heat, cover and cook 2 to 2 ½ hours or until the meat is very soft. Drain. Keep the meat and the liquid in separate dishes.To prepare the stew: In a wide and low pot, heat the olive oil. Add the pine nuts. Cook on low heat 2 to 3 minutes. With a slotted spoon, take out 1 tablespoon of the pine nuts for garnish.Add the spices, the cooked meat and the rice to the pot, but do not stir. Pour in enough of the lamb’s cooking liquid to cover the rice.Place a damp kitchen towel over the pot and then the lid. Cook 7 minutes on medium heat. Turn the heat off and let the rice “rest” covered 15 to 20 minutes. During that time, the riche continues to cook, so don’t try to peek. Leave the lid and the towel on for the durationBefore serving: Turn the pot upside-down on a large round serving platter and carefully remove the pot. Sprinkle with the reserved pine nuts.OptionLine the serving platter with a large Druse pita and turn the mansaf on it. You may also sprinkle sumac and chopped parsley on the mansaf.Desserts | Gluten-Free Pecan CookiesMakes 20 cookies2 white eggs½ cup sugar1 ¼ cups (3.5 oz or 100 gr.) ground pecans3 tablespoons nougat powder*1 teaspoon ground cardamomFor the garnishPecan halves*Available at baking stores.As they contain no butter or flour, these crisp, light nutty cookies are suitable for those sensitive to and/or avoiding gluten. They are also ideal for Passover.Preheat oven to 350 degrees fahrenheit (180 degrees celsius)In a mixer bowl, mix egg whites and sugar. Place the bowl over a pot with boiling water (double-boiler) so the bowl does not touch the water. Heat until the suga dissolves completely.Return the bowl to the mixer and beat until a soft, light foam forms.Add the ground pecans, nougat powder and cardamom. Gently fold in by hand until homogenous.Transfer the mixture into apastry bag. On a lined or silicone baking sheet, make 1.25 inch (3 cm.) discs. Place half a pecan on top of each disc.Bake for 10 minutes. Open the oven door to let the steam out and continue to let the cookies dry for 10 more minutes. Remove from oven but do not release the cookies from the baking sheet until the yare cooled completely. Transfer cookies into an airtight container.

