IDF soldiers with a wide range of physical and mental disabilities are working around the clock to pack and replenish coronavirus testing kits to send to hospitals and Magen David Adom centers around the country.These soldiers, known as "Special in Uniform" soldiers, were recruited to the Health Ministry's logistics center due to their experience in preparing emergency and crisis kits. In fact, according to Lt.-Col. Kobi Malka, the commander of the Special in Uniform group at the logistics center, these soldiers are actually best suited to the task at hand. He credits this to their conscientiousness, assiduous nature and their patience and persistence. This, he claims, allows them to be more industrious and efficient at a job requiring meticulous and repetitive work over long hours. In a video published on YouTube, Special in Uniform director Col. (ret.) Tiran Attia is shown describing the efforts.
"Special in Uniform soldiers are working side by side with others in order to spec up kits of testing the coronavirus," Attia said. "We would like to thank them for everything they are doing in these efforts in the war against the coronavirus."The video shows several Special in Uniform soldiers packing and shipping out kits from the warehouse."Everything that you are doing here, all the packing that you did here, is going to be spread out all over the State of Israel... and to other countries," Attia told the soldiers. "Toda raba [thanks so much] for everything that you are doing."Founded in 2014, Special in Uniform is an IDF program established by Lend A Hand to A Special Child in cooperation with JNF-USA, which works to help incorporate people with autism, emotional disabilities and physical disabilities into the army. This is designed to help them gather the important social and life skills they need to help them be part of society and the workforce after the conclusion of their army service. There are currently 500 such soldiers serving in 35 different bases, but the goal is to increase this number by 1,000 by 2023.The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, China, and has since spread across the world, infecting hundreds of thousands of people. With over 300 Israelis currently infected, testing is of the utmost concern. Israel is one of the leading countries in the world in terms of widespread testing efforts.
