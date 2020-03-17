The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Special needs IDF solders work to pack coronavirus testing kits – watch

These soldiers, known as "Special in Uniform" soldiers, were recruited to the Health Ministry's logistics center due to their experience in preparing emergency and crisis kits.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 17, 2020 18:42
Special in Uniform soldiers are seen at the Health Ministry warehouse where they pack and ship out coronavirus testing kits. (photo credit: SPECIAL IN UNIFORM)
Special in Uniform soldiers are seen at the Health Ministry warehouse where they pack and ship out coronavirus testing kits.
(photo credit: SPECIAL IN UNIFORM)
IDF soldiers with a wide range of physical and mental disabilities are working around the clock to pack and replenish coronavirus testing kits to send to hospitals and Magen David Adom centers around the country.
These soldiers, known as "Special in Uniform" soldiers, were recruited to the Health Ministry's logistics center due to their experience in preparing emergency and crisis kits. In fact, according to Lt.-Col. Kobi Malka, the commander of the Special in Uniform group at the logistics center, these soldiers are actually best suited to the task at hand. He credits this to their conscientiousness, assiduous nature and their patience and persistence. This, he claims, allows them to be more industrious and efficient at a job requiring meticulous and repetitive work over long hours.
In a video published on YouTube, Special in Uniform director Col. (ret.) Tiran Attia is shown describing the efforts.

"Special in Uniform soldiers are working side by side with others in order to spec up kits of testing the coronavirus," Attia said. "We would like to thank them for everything they are doing in these efforts in the war against the coronavirus."
The video shows several Special in Uniform soldiers packing and shipping out kits from the warehouse.
"Everything that you are doing here, all the packing that you did here, is going to be spread out all over the State of Israel... and to other countries," Attia told the soldiers. "Toda raba [thanks so much] for everything that you are doing."
Founded in 2014, Special in Uniform is an IDF program established by Lend A Hand to A Special Child in cooperation with JNF-USA, which works to help incorporate people with autism, emotional disabilities and physical disabilities into the army. This is designed to help them gather the important social and life skills they need to help them be part of society and the workforce after the conclusion of their army service.
There are currently 500 such soldiers serving in 35 different bases, but the goal is to increase this number by 1,000 by 2023.
The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, China, and has since spread across the world, infecting hundreds of thousands of people. With over 300 Israelis currently infected, testing is of the utmost concern. Israel is one of the leading countries in the world in terms of widespread testing efforts.


Tags special needs autism Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: A call for unity in Israeli politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
3 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by