State requests seven-month extension for haredi enlistment bill

The government has formally requested a seven-month extension from the High Court of Justice to the deadline the court set to pass a new law for haredi enlistment by September.



A draft bill has faced strong opposition from Agudat Yisrael, one half of the United Torah Judaism Knesset faction, which strongly opposes the financial sanctions clause in the legislation, and end of the Knesset summer session this week means the Knesset is out of time to pass a new law before the September deadline.





Yisrael Beytenu strongly opposes removed the financial sanctions clause, and so obtaining an extension from the High Court is critical for the government to avoid a coalition crisis that could potentially topple it.It is unclear if the court will accept the extension request or not, but it will likely not wish to see the chaotic situation that would be created if current law expires in September when all haredi men of military age would be required by law to serve, and liable to arrest by military police if they did not enlist.The High Court struck down the previous arrangement in September 2017 as discriminatory, and gave the Knesset 12 months to pass a new law.The government tarried however and a Defense Ministry special committee only presented a draft bill this June, which includes enlistment targets and financial sanctions against the general yeshiva budget if the targets are not met.Although Shas and Degel Hatorah, one half of the United Torah Judaism Knesset faction, are discreetly in favor of the bill due to its moderate terms and delayed implementation of the financial sanctions by three years, Agudat Yisrael, the second half of UTJ, has expressed severe opposition to the very notion of financial sanctions.Agudat Yisrael has made several threats to quit the coalition if the financial sanctions are included in a law, including from party chairman and Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and MK Menachem Eliezer Mozes.“There won’t be any compromise on the financial sanctions, we will not accept them,” Moses told The Jerusalem Post earlier this month.“We will quit the government if they are not removed, this is the unanimous decision of Agudat Yisrael’s Council of Torah Sages,” the MK continued, saying the sanctions constitute a declarative statement by the state that Torah study should be punished, which is unacceptable to the party.