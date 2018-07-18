Netanyahu flip-flops on homosexual surrogacy, as bill passes

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voted against an amendment that would allow homosexual men to have a child via surrogacy on Wednesday.



The government's surrogacy bill, which updates current legislation to grant state support for pregnancy via surrogacy for married heterosexual couples only, passed after a long debate in its third reading in the Knesset.





The two members of Knesset who spearheaded the bill, Member of Knesset Amir Ohana from the Likud party and Meirav Ben Ari from Kulanu party, were given permission to vote against their party lines and ultimately voted against it.Shortly before the vote, both Ohana and Ben Ari officially noted that they would suggest an amendment to the law in the next session of Knesset to include homosexual fathers."Two days ago, Netanyahu promised at a meeting for the Likud Party that he would support a law that would allow LGBT fathers to be parents, but yet he voted against it. He's a coward," said the leader of the political party Yesh Etid Yair Lapid.Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak published on his official twitter account: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is spineless. First he says that he is in favor of surrogacy for homosexual fathers and then votes against it. Again he surrenders to the "Smotrichs" — they have him by the throat. An audacious liar. Coward."Israel's LGBT community announced that it would hold a nation-wide strike on Sunday, according to an Army Radio report."In the previous coalition, the prime minister voted in favor of our surrogacy law involving the community. Now the Likud party, Kulanu party and Yisrael Beytenu are at the mercy of Yaakov Litzman and the Haredim, against the gay community, against the principles of justice and equality, against society," said Member of Knesset Yael German from the political party Yesh Atid."Behind everyone in the the gay community, there are proud families and friends. I turn to the Prime Minister, in the only language he understands: seats. He is mistaken to believe that it is just a community... Tens of thousands will remember those who failed to represent them, who disregard them as part of society through the abandonment of their fundamental right to be a parent."