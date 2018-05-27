May 27 2018
|
Sivan, 13, 5778
|
Talk show asks kids: Chief Rabbi Yosef - Iranian or not?

Rouhani was identified by one of the children as being “Hamas-y,” while another was sure he was Iranian.

May 27, 2018 22:04
1 minute read.
Talk show asks kids: Chief Rabbi Yosef - Iranian or not?

Hassan Rouhani (L) and Yitzhak Yossef (R). (photo credit: MARC SELLEM + REUTERS +IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

A talk show that includes a segment in which children are asked their opinions on various aspects of life has gotten into trouble by juxtaposing pictures of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef.

In Friday night’s edition of the show Ha’erev Yihyu Kan (“The Night will be Here”), children were asked which individuals they thought were Iranian and shown pictures of Rouhani and Yosef.

Rouhani was identified by one of the children as being “Hamas-y,” while another was sure he was Iranian.

“He’s Iranian, he looks Arab, intense like that,” she said.

When confronted with a picture of the chief rabbi, another child said “You’re showing us the same man. What’s with you?”

Another answered assertively that Yosef was Iranian, pointing to his glasses and beard, and his ritual headdress.

Shas MK Michael Malkieli took offense at the comparison, saying he expected more from Israel’s national broadcaster.

“The very comparison between one of the great Torah scholars of Israel, our master, ‘the Rishon Lezion,’ Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef and someone who seeks to destroy the Jewish people is outrageous,” Malkieli fumed.


