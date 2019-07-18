U.S. Department of Defense eyeing Israeli suicide drone

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The United State’s Department of Defense is eyeing the Israeli-made Hero-120 loitering munition for American special operations.



According to Inside Defense, the DoD is seeking permission from Congress for $6.9 million to “immediately procure” an undisclosed number of the canister-launched tactical anti-structure/anti-armour loitering munition produced by UVision.

Last year the Marine Corps’ Rapid Capabilities Office with the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory was reported by Defense News to have submitted a request for information for an “organic precision fires” system which is capable of providing “fire support at distances of 40-60 km” and be used against stationary, mobile land or sea targets in all operating environments.Promoted by the company as being “ideal for anti-tank missions,” the 12.5kg Hero-120 carries a 3.5kg warhead and has an extended flight time of 60 minutes. Designed to be deployed from land, naval or airborne platforms from a reusable canister, it has a BLOS (beyond line of site) capability, able to strike targets 40km away from the launch site.The mid-size loitering munition, with its high-speed transit flight and low-speed loitering capabilities as well as its precision (circular error probable of <1 m) give its operators a critical advantage in confined or urban battlefields.The Hero-120 can carry different warheads, from 1.5kg to 4.5kgs which can also feature airburst fragmentation for anti-personnel effect, point detonation for targets such as vehicles or infrastructure, a proximity mode for windows and doors as well as a High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) option which can allow operators to strike armored personnel carriers or main battle tanks.Able to reach altitudes of 1,500ft the Hero-120 is equipped with GPS/INS navigation as well as electro-optical/infrared reconnaissance and terminal guidance package.With a two-way data link, the munition which can dive to its target at 100 knots can also be fully aborted and re-engaged mid-air.According to reports UVision has already sold Hero loitering munitions to multiple customers, including the IDF and leading NATO countries.Another loitering munition produced by UVision, it’s Hero-400EC, has a range of 100km, an additional loitering time of 30 minutes and can carry a 22-pound warhead. Able to fly at 18,000 ft at a speed of 50-100knots, operators can use a directional antenna and extend it’s BLOS range of 40km to a range of 150km.

