The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US Treasury Department lifts sanctions against former IDF general

Israel Ziv was sanctioned in December 2018 over accusations of selling arms to South Sudanese during its civil war

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 12:23
South Sudan independence celebrations 521 (photo credit: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)
South Sudan independence celebrations 521
(photo credit: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)
The United States Treasury Department has lifted sanctions on former IDF general Israel Ziv and his company Global CST after over a year on  following allegations that he sold millions of dollars of arms to South Sudan during its civil war,
There was no reason provided by the Treasury Department over why Ziv and his consulting firm Global CST was removed from the list of Specially Designated Nationals And Blocked Persons List (SDN).
The Treasury Department sanctioned Ziv and two others in December 2018 over their roles in the country’s civil war saying that Ziv, the former Head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate, used legal entities as a cover for weapons which extended the length of the conflict in South Sudan.
"Ziv used an agricultural company that was nominally present in South Sudan to carry out agricultural and housing projects for the Government of South Sudan as a cover for the sale of approximately $150 million worth of weapons to the government, including rifles, grenade launchers and shoulder-fired rockets," read the statement at the time.
According to the statement, Ziv was paid through the country’s oil industry as he had close collaboration with a major multi-national oil firm. He is also said to have “maintained the loyalty of senior Government of South Sudan officials through bribery and promises of security support, he has also reportedly planned to organize attacks by mercenaries on South Sudanese oil fields and infrastructure, in an effort to create a problem that only his company and affiliates could solve.”
The department also designated three of Ziv’s Israeli companies: Global N.T.M Ltd, Global Law Enforcement and Security Ltd, and Global IZ Group Ltd.
Ziv vehemently denied the American allegations, telling The Post that he and his company had nothing to hide and invited authorities to visit his company’s projects to see that the allegations can be easily proven as false.
When the sanctions were announced “it was like an atomic bomb falling on me, or like a hit and run by a large truck when the sanctions came. There’s not one single night I don’t go to sleep wondering where these allegations came from, and wake up every day asking it,” Ziv said at the time.
“If even one percent of what they say is correct, I should be imprisoned in Israel. If it’s true then I was going against Israeli law since I never had a permit to sell weapons...my company never ever supplied any weapons to any South Sudanese.”


Tags IDF south sudan israel weapons
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembering Egypt's Mubarak's legacy in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Ahead of Israel, US elections, rampant madness prevails By ISI LEIBLER
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader It’s time for Big Tech to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin Recalling my first meetings with Hamas – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
4 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
5 Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed, as panic increases
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by