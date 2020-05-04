Ultra-Orthodox schools partially reopen today

Pupils in grades seven and eight in the non-hassidic, ultra-Orthodox sector returned to classes on Monday, along with some high-school aged pupils, on a limited basis following instructions from the community’s rabbis.A three-man committee including Dr. Meshulam Hert and two rabbis was appointed by the two most senior ultra-Orthodox non-hassidic rabbis Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, and it advised the return for school on the restricted basis. The rabbis have in theory given all yeshivot ketanot, institutions for high-school aged pupils, the go-ahead to open but not all were ready to do so in adherence to the coronavirus guidelines.It is expected that more schools in the sector will complete their preparations to conform with the guidelines and procedures required to open during the course of this week and next, and pupils will return once this process is completed. The directives set out by Hert and his committee include orders that pupils come to school with masks and gloves and sit two meters apart, with a maximum of 17 pupils per classroom.The situation in the hassidic sector differs from community to community. In the Gerrer community there are instructions not to return to studies at present due to the ongoing danger to life of the COVID-19 epidemic. Schools in the Viznitz community are also yet to reopen, although it is thought they will do so in the coming days. In Belz, which ignored many of the social-distancing orders for a significant period of time and now has a high rate of infection, schools are expected to open during the course of this week, but not in Jerusalem since the lockdown of some ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods makes it impractical.