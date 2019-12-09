Winter is here: Snow and unusual amounts of rain

The Ashkelon city spokesperson said: “city halls teams which were on standby over the last few hours due to extreme weather alerts, are taking care of several incidents of flooding due to the unusual amount of rain that came down upon the city in such a short time. Likewise, there was an situation room opened up with the mayor, Tomer Glam and heads of other organizations, such as the water corporations and the economic and development corporation.

“Let’s make it clear that during the day, a pump was place in the Namer street and proper set up was made ahead of time. Also, according to alerts, another such downpour is expected and should cause more floods. Citizens are request to not come to the flooded areas if possible.”

After a rainy weekend, mostly enjoyed by people from central and southern Israel, the rain is making its way towards other parts of the country and was seen at the north and in Jerusalem. On top of reports of rain, the meteorological service published alerts of flood in locations which typically have them, mostly in Coastal Plain and the Judean Foothills. Snow is expected to continue falling tomorrow at Mount Hermon.

This winter wave is expected to reach its peak on Monday, which is expected to have lower than average temperatures. The current system is expected to only last a short time. On Tuesday, temperatures will remain lower than average, but is expected to have much less rain overall with only select areas receiving them.