Winter is here: Snow and unusual amounts of rain

The cold weather that started on Friday has gotten more severe, temperatures dropped and rain has started to pour down upon the country.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
DECEMBER 9, 2019 05:38
Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean sea during a rain storm near the city of Ashkelon (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Lightning strikes over the Mediterranean sea during a rain storm near the city of Ashkelon
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Winter has come to visit, after a long wait which lasted throughout November, which was hotter than usual. The opening of the colder season was felt greatly on Sunday, after temperatures dropped and rain has started to pour down upon the country accompanied by thunder storms. Starting from the afternoon, strong winds have been registered from the north up to Ashdod in the south. Ashkleon has registered an unusual amount of rain as well. 
The Ashkelon city spokesperson said: “city halls teams which were on standby over the last few hours due to extreme weather alerts, are taking care of several incidents of flooding due to the unusual amount of rain that came down upon the city in such a short time. Likewise, there was an situation room opened up with the mayor, Tomer Glam and heads of other organizations, such as the water corporations and the economic and development corporation.
“Let’s make it clear that during the day, a pump was place in the Namer street and proper set up was made ahead of time. Also, according to alerts, another such downpour is expected and should cause more floods. Citizens are request to not come to the flooded areas if possible.”
After a rainy weekend, mostly enjoyed by people from central and southern Israel, the rain is making its way towards other parts of the country and was seen at the north and in Jerusalem. On top of reports of rain, the meteorological service published alerts of flood in locations which typically have them, mostly in Coastal Plain and the Judean Foothills. Snow is expected to continue falling tomorrow at Mount Hermon.
This winter wave is expected to reach its peak on Monday, which is expected to have lower than average temperatures. The current system is expected to only last a short time. On Tuesday, temperatures will remain lower than average, but is expected to have much less rain overall with only select areas receiving them.


